Wilton real estate sales — Aug. 4-10, 2017

152 Cheese Spring Road

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from August 4  through August 10, 2017.

37 Sugarloaf Drive: Jonathan and Luz Marie Tan, to Anthony and Shannon Presta, $555,000.

23 Appletree Lane: Raymond and Sally Waugh, to Timothy and Megan Malay, $1,315,000.

23 River Ridge Lane: John and Andrea Larsen, to Steven D. Senneff, $955,000.

32 Hulda Hill Road: Gary F. and Maryann Mougin, to Tzu Yi Yang, $554,0000.

3 Spicewood Road: Rhoda Roberts, to David German and Galina Durbrovina, $730,000.

152 Cheese Spring Road: Russell G. and Lenore C. Sillery, to Jordan and Jeanne C. Costa, $1,351,000.

