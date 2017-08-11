Developer asks to be intervenor in Ridgefield Road lawsuit

Developer Jim Fieber and his 183 Ridgefield Road LLC have asked to intervene as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Ridgefield Road resident Patricia L. Frisch against the town of Wilton, the Planning and Zoning Commission, town planner Robert Nerney and Town Clerk Lori Kaback.

The request to be added as a defendant enfolds a further wrinkle in the controversy surrounding the town’s recently rescinded age-restricted housing overlay district (AROD), which drew heavy opposition from residents of historic Ridgefield Road.

The request for intervenor status, filed with Superior Court in Stamford on Aug. 10, states that Fieber is not adequately represented in the case, even though he has a major interest in its outcome, so he wants to be included in the proceedings.

“The defendants do not and cannot adequately represent the interests of 183 Ridgefield Road LLC against the plaintiff,” a document on file with the court said.

The next court date is Aug. 21. Fran DiMeglio, spokesman for Fieber, gave no comment when asked about this new angle.

The Frisch lawsuit seeks many things, including to prevent the commission from accepting, hearing or approving any other similar zone change applications, and to dismiss pending applications for such a zone change.

The commission has put off working on an application by 183 Ridgefield Road Associates LLC to readdress age-restricted zoning regulations, including the age-restricted zoning overlay, which were rescinded after a flaw was discovered in the way the they were announced last year.