Golf: Nolan wins prestigious Borck Tournament

NoraNoël Nolan has broken many barriers for girls golf in Wilton, and that continued this week when she captured the championship at the 48th Borck Junior Golf Tournament at Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwalk.

Nolan, a 2017 Wilton High graduate who plays out of Shorehaven, defeated Elizabeth Garfield of Greenwich (Tashua Knolls) in the finals of match play on Wednesday, 5 & 3.

The prestigious junior golf tourney is held in memory of Jay Borck, a young golfer who died of a cerebral hemorrhage in 1968 at the age of 16.

This year’s girls tournament drew a field of 21 golfers. A qualifying round of 18 holes was held on Monday to cut the field down to eight for match play, with Nolan taking medalist honors with a round of 73.

In the first two rounds of match play on Tuesday, Nolan beat New Canaan sisters Molly Mitchell, 8 & 6, and Meghan Mitchell, 7 & 6, who both play out of Oronoque Country Club.

In addition to the annual golf tournament, the Borck Family Foundation funds the Borck Memorial scholarship, which is awarded to deserving students who have shown good citizenship and an affiliation with the game of golf.

Before the finals on Wednesday, Nolan and the other three finalists received a call of support from PGA Tour pro J.J. Henry, a former Fairfield resident who won the Borck tournament twice.

Nolan capped off her career on the Wilton High girls golf team this past spring by becoming the first Warrior to make the all-state and all-New England teams. She was also the program’s first all-FCIAC pick in 2016 — an honor she repeated in 2017.

This past season, she was third at the FCIAC championships and sixth at both the state and New England championships.

This spring she was also a recipient of the 19th Arthur J. Wall, Jr. Scholarship, which recognizes a male and female WHS student who exhibits an active and consistent role in community service as well as having strong athletic participation, dedication to academics and exemplary character.

Last month, Nolan finished 14th overall at the 52nd Connecticut Women’s Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club, and was second among the junior golfers.

She will continue her career on the Division I collegiate level for the Sacred Heart University women’s golf team.