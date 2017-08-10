Lake Club swimmers capture division title

The Lake Club swim team took first place at the Fairfield County Swimming League Division 2 championships, held on Monday at Innis Arden Golf Club in Greenwich.

Lake Club finished with 994 combined points to edge out Innis Arden (985) by nine points. They were followed by Riverside Yacht Club (826), Milbrook Club (754), Stamford Yacht Club (576.5), New Canaan Field Club (518.5) and the Country Club of Darien (120).

The Tigers were second in both the boys and girls standings.

Leading the way for the Lake Club boys team was Nate Synder of Wilton, who was first in the 14-under 50-meter backstroke and second in both the 50-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle.

In the 12-under age group, Justin Lewis of Wilton was second in the 50 breaststroke and third in both the 100 IM and 50 backstroke.

Jack Lewis, also of Wilton, was third in three events — the 50 fly, 50 breast and 50 back — in the 17-under division.

For the 10-under boys, Andrew Mims of Wilton was second in both the 25 fly and 25 back. Brad Mallory of Wilton was second in the 25 free and third in the 25 breast in the 8-under boys group.

William Winalski of New Canaan was third in the 12-under boys 50 fly, and William Fannon of New Canaan took third in the 17-under boys 100 free.

The Lake Club boys also finished second in the 17-under 200-meter medley relay with the all-Wilton team of Andrew Mims, Jack Lewis, Nate Snyder and Justin Lewis.

The Lake Club girls got big efforts in the 17-under division from Caroline Sweeney of New Canaan, who was first in the 100 free and second in both the 50 back and 50 fly; and from Avery Rowland of Wilton, who was first in the 100 free, second in the 100 IM and third in the 100 free.

For the 12-under girls, Hannah Schubkegel of Wilton was second in both the 100 IM and 50 free, and third in the 50 fly, while Samantha Mims of Wilton took second in both the 50 breast and 50 back, and was third in the 100 free.

Madison Lowthert of Wilton won the 25 breaststroke for the 8-under girls, while Caroline Worst of Wilton placed second in the 25 free and Naomi Schubkegel of Wilton was third in both the 25 fly and 25 back.

Sophia Carrington led the 10-under girls with a third place in the 25 fly.

The Lake Club girls finished second in the 17-under girls 200 freestyle relay with the team of Chloe Flatt (Wilton), Hannah Schubkegel, Samantha Mims and Caroline Sweeney.

Complete results for the Lake Club at the division championships were:

BOYS

8-under

25 butterfly — 5. Adam Mims (34.22), 6. Zachary Drew (34.74); 25 breaststroke — 3. Brad Mallory (27.18), 7. James Lorenzoni (29.34), 8. Mario Ferrante, (30.69); 25 backstroke — 6. Brad Mallory (27.19), 11. Zachary Drew (30.20), 12. James Lorenzoni (30.26); 25 freestyle — 2. Brad Mallory (18.58), 10. James Lorenzoni (22.44), 16. Adam Mims (26.22),

10-under

25 butterfly — 2. Andrew Mims (19.56), 5. Jack Winalski (22.71), 10. David Schubkegel (25.41); 25 breaststroke — 5. Lucas Fontana (23.53), 9. Jack Winalski (26.73), 10. David Schubkegel (26.90); 100 IM — 5. Andrew Mims (1:43.67), 6. Lucas Fontana (1:44.13); 25 backstroke — 2. Andrew Mims (20.97), 5. David Schubkegel (23.87), 7. Curtis Jackson (24.99); 50 freestyle — 4. Lucas Fontana (39.39), 11. Eamonn Zadourian (45.57), 14. Curtis Jackson (47.34);

12-under

50 butterfly — 3. William Winalski (42.28), 7. Pete Adams (1:02.77); 50 breaststroke — 2. Justin Lewis (45.02), 3. William Winalski (48.81), 8. William Drew (55.58); 100 IM — 3. Justin Lewis (1:32.27), 5. William Drew (1:53.46), 6. Pete Adams (1:55.13); 50 backstroke — 3. Justin Lewis (43.53), 6. Luke Totten (49.12), 10. Pete Adams (56.27); 50 freestyle — 4. William Winalski (35.20), 11. William Drew (42.06), 13. Luke Totten (42.53);

14-under

50 butterfly — 2. Nate Snyder (31.06); 50 backstroke — 1. Nate Snyder (33.15); 50 freestyle — 2. Nate Snyder (28.77);

17-under

200 medley relay — 2. Lake Club (Andrew Mims, Jack Lewis, Nate Snyder, Justin Lewis), 2:27.1; 50 butterfly — 3. Jack Lewis (29.72), 5. Jamie Tamarkin (30.19), 8. William Fannon (34.83); 50 breaststroke — 3. Jack Lewis (34.34), 5. Jamie Tamarkin (37.59); 100 IM — 5. Jamie Tamarkin (1:11.94); 50 backstroke — 3. Jack Lewis (31.84), 5. William Fannon (35.84); 100 freestyle — 3. William Fannon (1:04.02); 200 freestyle relay — 5. Lake Club (Eamonn Zadourian, William Drew, William Winalski, Jamie Tamarkin), 2:31.41.

GIRLS

8-under

25 butterfly — 3. Naomi Schubkegel (26.27), 6. Madison Lowthert (29.21), 8. Caroline Worst (29.37); 25 breaststroke — 1. Madison Lowthert (25.88), 7. Audrey Lepore (34.08), 8. Caroline Worst (34.50); 25 backstroke — 3. Naomi Schubkegel (24.33), 8. Ellery Worst (27.83), 10. Isabella Rameaka (29.03); 25 freestyle — 2. Caroline Worst (20.77), 8. Madison Lowthert (23.75), 12. Naomi Schubkegel (24.28);

10-under

25 butterfly — 3. Sophia Carrington (24.65), 14. Chloe Flatt (24.77); 25 breaststroke — 9. Cosette Lepore (26.32), 11. Sophia Carrington (27.39), 14. Jenna Mancuso (44.02); 100 IM — 9. Lydia Hall (1:56.20); 25 backstroke — 4. Chloe Flatt (21.86), 10. Sophia Carrington (25.68), 11. Kelly Mancuso (25.96); 50 freestyle — 11. Chloe Flatt (44.14), 13. Hall, Lydia (46.63), 14. Cosette Lepore (48.84);

12-under

50 butterfly — 3. Hannah Schubkegel (38.44), 6. Julia Elmasry (42.32), 12. Cece Lee (55.93); 50 breaststroke — 2. Samantha Mims (46.15), 4. Julia Elmasry (47.89), 9. Olivia Flatt (52.18); 100 IM — 2. Hannah Schubkegel (1:23.99), 7. Julia Elmasry (1:37.65), 10. Ella Mancuso (2:06.07); 50 backstroke — 2. Samantha Mims (41.71), 9. Cece Lee (56.84), 10. Ella Mancuso (57.62); 50 freestyle — 2. Hannah Schubkegel (33.02), 3. Samantha Mims (34.72), 10.Olivia Flatt (43.85);

14-under

50 butterfly — 8. Isabella Fischetti (38.26), 12. Teresa Lorenzoni (41.61); 50 breaststroke — 6. Teresa Lorenzoni (47.53), 9. Julia Lorenzoni (50.78); 100 IM — 6. Caitlin Sullivan (1:23.72), 12. Isabella Fischetti (1:31.44), 14. Julia Lorenzoni (1:35.18); 50 backstroke — 4. Caitlin Sullivan (38.74), 8. Isabella Fischetti (42.90), 10. Teresa Lorenzoni (46.06); 50 freestyle — 12. Caitlin Sullivan (32.23), 13. Julia Lorenzoni (37.14);

17-under

200 medley relay — 3. Lake Club (Caitlin Sullivan, Julia Elmasry, Avery Rowland, Lydia Hall), 2:39.45; 50 butterfly — 2. Caroline Sweeney (32.25), 8. Eleanor Winrow (38.13), 10. Elizabeth Breslin (40.32); 50 breaststroke — 1. Avery Rowland (39.58); 100 IM — 2. Avery Rowland (1:14.62), 8. Elizabeth Breslin (1:29.05); 50 backstroke — 2. Caroline Sweeney (33.47), 9. Eleanor Winrow (41.36); 100 freestyle — 1. Caroline Sweeney (1:03.44), 3. Avery Rowland (1:06.09), 7. Eleanor Winrow (1:22.47); 200 freestyle relay — 2. Lake Club (Chloe Flatt, Hannah Schubkegel, Samantha Mims, Caroline Sweeney), 2:22.35.