Levco opens location in Wilton

By Wilton Bulletin on August 10, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

Levco recently opened a new location in Wilton at 632 Danbury Road. The company offers heating oil delivery, residential and commercial HVAC/R service, equipment replacement, and new installations. The Wilton office is Levco’s third location, with their headquarters in Norwalk and their commercial service division in North Haven.

“As we continue to grow the number of services we provide and the homes we care for, it is increasingly important for us to identify new ways to better serve our customers. Opening an office in Wilton helps us accomplish that,” said Jeff Levene, vice-president of Levco Tech Inc.

