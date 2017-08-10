Wilton Bulletin

Finance board meeting canceled

By Wilton Bulletin on August 10, 2017 in Lead News, Town Meetings · 0 Comments

The Wilton Board of Finance meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, has been canceled.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., in Room B of town hall.

