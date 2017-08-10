There will be no Republican primary after all.

Would-be primary challenger Al Alper, chairman of the Republican Town Committee, did not turn petitions in for a primary by the deadline Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. with the registrar of voters, said Town Clerk Lori Kaback. He did, however, have nominating petitions to get himself on the ballot in November as a nominating petition candidate.

Alper had previously said he was considering a primary to open the choice to all Republican voters.

“In all honesty, I have spent my entire time in public life fighting for lower costs for the taxpayers, and I could not square the cost of a primary against my belief the taxpayers shouldn’t bear additional costs if they don’t have to,” he said in a telephone interview. “This just made more sense.”

The endorsed Republican candidates are current selectman Lori Bufano and Joshua Cole. They will run against Deborah McFadden, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee.

The 50 signatures Alper brought to the registrar’s office were verified by day’s end, Kaback said, and are now being vetted by the secretary of state.