Obituary: Augusta ‘Totsy’ Meyer McManus

Augusta “Totsy” Meyer McManus, 90, of Ridgefield, passed away on August 8, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph “JoJo” W. McManus.

Totsy was born in Wilton, CT on February 28, 1927; a daughter of the late Fritz and Brigid (Keegan) Meyer. She graduated from Staples High School in 1945 and then from Short Secretarial School. After completing her education, Totsy worked as a bookkeeper for Meyer Brothers Millwork in Wilton until her marriage.

In 1950 Totsy and JoJo were married at St. Mary’s Church in Ridgefield and lived in the Meyer’s Wilton homestead until their home in Ridgefield was completed. In 1951, Totsy and JoJo moved to Mary’s Lane in Ridgefield where she resided until her death.

Along with raising her family in Ridgefield, Totsy was the administrative assistant for her husband JoJo, when he was the Deputy Sheriff of Fairfield County. At age 50 she returned to the work force, working first for Attorney Sidney Burger, until his retirement, and then on to work for Attorney John Reese, until she retired at the age of 75. Totsy loved to read, do crossword puzzles and always had a deck of cards nearby for a game of gin or solitaire. Her passion was her family, always giving unconditional love and support to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church of Ridgefield.

Mrs. McManus is survived by sons, Michael McManus and wife, Frances, and Joseph McManus Jr, and by daughters, Kate Agius and husband, Pat, Mary Neumann and husband, Jeff and Jane Port and husband, Bob. In addition to her children, Mrs. McManus is survived by grandchildren Bridget (Conor) Lander, Jamie (Daniel) Negron, Cory Neumann, Ryan Neumann, Joe (Robin) Agius, Matthew McManus, Sarah McManus, Leah (Tim) Utech, Rebecca Port, Jennifer Port and Anna Port. She is survived by great grandchildren Colton & Wesley Lander, Hayden & Collin Agius and Joshua & Dominic Utech as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her spouse, Totsy was predeceased by her daughter Mary Anne McManus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary’s Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare – 30 Milestone Road; Danbury, CT 06810.