Tryouts for the Wilton Baseball & Softball Association’s 10-U, 12-U and 14-U travel softball teams for the 2018 spring and summer season will begin later this month.

The 14-U team is open to Wilton players and players from other towns.

For more information, email thewbsa@gmail.com.

14-U tryouts

Tryouts for the WBSA 14-U travel softball team will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Middlebrook School, on School Road in Wilton.

The tryouts are open to residents of neighboring towns in addition to Wilton.

An second tryout date may be added should the WBSA receive notice of a significant number of conflicts.

The season for this team will begin with winter workouts on select February and March dates, and then move into competition in April, May, June (with the possibility to integrate play as a combined town Little League district team) and July.

To indicate your interest to attend the tryout and information session on Aug. 29, contact WBSA president Dom Rauccio at domenic.rauccio@hines.com, or John Kelly at jkelly42@gmail.com.

10-U, 12-U tryouts

Tryouts for the WBSA 10-U and 12-U spring/summer 2018 teams begin later this month. There will be two sessions and players need to attend at least one tryout.

At the beginning of each session, members of the WBSA will hold parent information sessions to provide more details about the teams and to answer questions. Depending on the level of interest, multiple teams at each age level may be formed.

The tryouts will be at Wilton High School Varsity Softball Field on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – 6-7:30 (10-U) and 7:30-9 (12-U);

Thursday, Sept. 7 – 6-7:30 (10-U) and 7:30-9 (12-U).

There is no fee for this tryout. Any player unable to attend should contact thewbsa@gmail.com.

To register, go here.

Fall softball

Registration is also still open for the Wilton Little League fall softball program, which is open to girls ages 7-14 as of Dec. 31, 2017 (entering first grade and up this fall). The program is organized team play against teams from other area towns.

For information, contact John Morello, Vice President for Softball for Wilton Little League, at john_f_morello@me.com.

To register, go here.