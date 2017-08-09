Wahoo boys swim to state title

The Wilton Wahoos traveled to Wesleyan University in Middletown to compete in the CT Swimming Long Course Championship Meet on July 20-23.

The Wahoo boys walked away with the state title, while the Wilton Wahoos finished second overall out of 52 teams.

Another highlight was provided by the 11-12 girls 400-meter freestyle relay team, which broke an 11-year-old Wahoo record. The team of Veronica Lester (Norwalk), Anya Iyer, Casey Vanderwall and Virginia Hastings finished in a time of 4.22.64 to earn their place on the Wahoo record board.

Other meet highlights included:

10-U

For the girls team, Sahana Bhagavatula finished eighth in the 50-meter butterfly and Karolina Bukowski was 16th in the 100-meter butterfly.

For the boys, Danny Babashak placed seventh in the 400- meter freestyle, fifth in the 100-meter butterfly, 13th in the 50-meter breastroke, 11th in the 100-meter breaststroke, 14th in the 200-meter freestyle and eighth in the 50-meter butterfly.

Hirsh Iyer was 12th in the 400-meter freestyle and 14th in the 200-meter individual medley. Andrew Zhou finished sixth in the 50-meter breaststroke.

11-12 girls

In the 11-12 girls age group, Anya Iyer finished 12th in the 400 freestyle, 11th in the 100 butterfly, and 13th in the 50 butterfly.

Sydney Lillis took eighth in the 200 butterfly and 15th in the 200 breaststroke. Ava Fasano, Virginia Hastings, and Casey Vanderwall also swam in the meet, making strong contributions on their relay teams.

13-14 girls

In the 3-14 girls age group, Emily Bukowski finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke, while Caroline Mahony took 16th in the 100 butterfly. Avery Newcomer placed fourth in the 200 breaststroke and third in the 100 breaststroke.

Olivia Crisafulli, Sophia Hemschot, Carolyn Hendricks also swam in the meet.

13-14 boys

In the 13-14 boys age group, Rory Hess was third in the 200 breaststroke, first in the 200 butterfly, 10th in the 400 IM, second in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

Kevin Hu finished 15th in the 200 butterfly and 16th in the 200 backstroke. Maxwell Downing, Nate Newcomer, and Christopher Zhou also swam in the meet.