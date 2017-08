Neurosurgeon Joshua Marcus, MD, will lead a Stroke: Prevention, Symptoms and Treatment discussion at the Meadow Ridge senior living community Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

The discussion is part of the To Your Health? health education series, presented by Meadow Ridge and the Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN).

Marcus practices with Neurological Associates of Southwestern CT.

Meadow Ridge is at 100 Redding Road in Redding.

To register, call 1-866-337-6640.