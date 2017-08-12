Himes accepting military academy applications

Anyone between the ages of 17 and 23 who is interested in applying for a U.S. Service Academy this year may do so through the website of U.S. Congressman Jim Himes (CT-4), himes.house.gov.

Eligible applicants be at least 17 years old, but not have passed his or her 23rd birthday. They must also be unmarried United States citizens.

Applicants must be nominated by an authorized person, including a member of the United States Senate or the House of Representatives.

Himes may nominate applicants who are legally living within the boundaries of Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District, which includes the Fairfield County municipalities of Wilton, Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Stamford, Trumbull, Weston, and part of Shelton, as well as Oxford in New Haven County.

To apply for a nomination from Himes, download the application packet here to start the process.

Completed applications must be submitted to his office by Oct. 3. Interviews will be held Oct. 25 and 26, with phone interviews available if necessary.



Contact Michael Dunn at Michael.Dunn@mail.house.gov or 203-333-6600 for more information.