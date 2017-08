Norwalk Hospital will offer a free, six-week smoking cessation program beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the third-floor respiratory classroom in the Section of Pulmonary Medicine at the hospital.

The instructor is Beverly Jacoby, a registered respiratory therapist. The program provides a general knowledge related to smoking, a plan of action to stop smoking and social support in the effort of quitting.

To reserve a spot, call 203-852-2392 or 203-852-2476.