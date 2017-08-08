Police Log: Burglary, failure to appear, DUI

Burglary

An empty black leather wallet and a 60-inch Samsung HD TV were reported stolen from a home at 449 Belden Hill Road on Aug. 2, at 8:38 p.m., following a burglary.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry on the home and the incident is under investigation.

Failure to appear

A 35-year-old Wilton woman was charged with second-degree failure to appear in court Aug. 4, at 9:52 p.m., when she was pulled over for motor vehicle violations on New Canaan Road and found to have an active warrant.

Anna Wambach, of 194 Old Huckleberry Road, was released on $5,000 bond and will appear in court Aug. 14, to answer additional charges of operating under suspension and following too closely.

She was also charged with failure to respond to an infraction, traveling too fast for conditions, and failure to carry registration or insurance cards.

DUI

A 39-year-old Newtown man was charged with driving under the influence, operating without a license and failure to keep right on a curve Aug. 8, at 12:03 a.m., on Danbury Road.

When David Lawrence MaGuire, of 8 Branches Walk in Newtown, was stopped for driving under the influence, he exited his car and became violent, according to police.

At one point, he threw his cell phone at the patrol car, police said. He then removed a bicycle from the rear of his vehicle, rode away on it, but returned to the scene and fell off the bike onto the road.

Police said MaGuire became more violent and verbally abusive while being taken into custody. He had no license and refused any testing.

MaGuire was held on $7,500 bond and arraigned the morning of Aug. 8.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two domestic violence cases during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 8.