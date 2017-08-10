Sanders named architect for Fire Station No. 2

Local architect Robert Sanders — the only one who showed up June 5 for a tour of Firehouse No. 2 in North Wilton in response to a request for proposals — is the confirmed architect who will review the facility and develop a renovation plan.

The Board of Selectmen chose Sanders during its meeting Aug. 7 at town hall at the recommendation of the Firehouse No. 2 Building Committee.

The price Sanders quoted for the work was around $8,000 — but more importantly, he understood the scope of the project. He promised to keep the firehouse compatible with the scenic Ridgefield Road neighborhood.

The goal is to get the project budget finalized in time for the budget season next year.

The biggest news so far this year is that fire officials finally found a source of clean well water for Firehouse No. 2.

In January, Chief Ronald Kanterman said a clean well had been dug near the station at 688 Ridgefield Road, land that is owned by the Wilton Land Conservation Trust and for which permission has been given for use.

“Our water was contaminated. The way everything goes, without clean well water the whole project was on hold.” Kanterman said. “What’s the point of renovating without water?”

Firefighters there now drink water from a tank.

Now that potable water has been secured, the next step is for an architectural firm to update the mechanical requirements of the fire station, such as plumbing and electrical work. They are still figuring out a way to get the water to the station.

Sanders will also figure out what the renovation project construction will cost.

Wilton voters last year approved a $90,000 bond authorization to complete architectural and engineering schematics for the firehouse renovation.