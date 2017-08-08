Kealy, Buroker win titles for Wahoos at Y nationals

The Wilton Y Wahoos had two national champs at the YMCA Long Course National Championships, held July 31-Aug. 4 at the Greensboro Aquatics Center in Greensboro, N.C.

Catherine Buroker of Trumbull had a pair of top-two finishes, as she swam to first place in the 400-meter freestyle and was second in the 1500-meter freestyle.

Jake Kealy of Wilton also had a pair of top-two finishes, winning the 200-meter backstroke and taking second in the 100-meter backstroke. He also finaled in three other events.

The Wahoo men’s team finished third in the final standings, while women’s team was 11th. The Wahoos were sixth in the combined standings. A total of 26 Wahoos had qualified for nationals.

While the men’s team’s string of five straight titles came to an end, the Wahoos came on strong on the final day to move from seventh to third — capped off by a 4-5-6 finish in the 800-meter freestyle by Tim Joyce, James Mostofi and Will Suchy.

Kealy was the team’s biggest point winner, scoring 75 of the team’s 286.5 points, in addition to being part of four relay teams that totaled another 76 points.

He was the national champ in the 200-meter backstroke for the second year in a row, winning in a time of (2:03.53). He was also second in the 100 backstroke (57.84), and placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:10.24) and seventh in both the 400 IM (4:40.04) and 50 backstroke (27.58).

Also powering the Wahoo men’s team were Will Suchy (Wilton), Tim Joyce (Bethel), Erik Ryan (Darien), James Mostofi (Darien), Ethan Murray (Ridgefield) and Noah Cheruk (Stamford).

Suchy made the A Finals in three events, finishing sixth in the 800 freestyle (8:36.81) and eighth in both the 1500 freestyle (16:29.97 ) and 200 freestyle (1:57.29). He also placed 12th in the 400 freestyle (4:08.05).

Joyce finaled in two events, taking fourth in both the 1500 freestyle (16:15.01) and 800 freestyle (8:29.39). He also finished 10th in the 400 free (4:07.12) and 23rd in the 200 free (1:58.9).

Mostofi also finaled in two events, finishing fourth in both the 400 IM (4:36.58) and 800 free (8:35.1). He was 17th in the 400 free (4:07.85) and 21st in the 200 IM (2:13.58).

Ryan placed third in the 200 butterfly (2:07.34) and was 13th in the 100 fly (58.34) and 18th in the 400 IM (4:42.59).

Cheruk and Murray both added points to the Wahoos’ total with top-16 finishes. Cheruk placed 10th in the 200 breaststroke (2:25.67) and 17th in the 100 breast (1:07.59), while Murray took 14th in the 400 free (4:08.26) and 20th in the 200 free (1:58.43).

The Wahoo men came painfully close to winning the 800-meter freestyle relay, as the team of Joyce, Suchy, Murray and Kealy placed second, just .05 of a second behind the winner.

The foursome of Kealy, Suchy, Mostofi and Ryan finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.12), while the 400 medley relay team of Kealy, Cheruk, Ryan and Suchy was 10th (3:58.22).

Wesley Fales (New Canaan) made the C Finals in two events, finishing 18th in the 200 breaststroke (2:29.27) and 20th in the 400 (4:43.7). Nick Nonnenmacher (Redding) qualified for the C Finals in the 800 freestyle, placing 21st (8:56.81).

Wahoo women

For the Wahoo women’s team, Buroker was first in the 400 freestyle (4:20.9) and second in the 1500 freestyle (16:51.85), and made the C Finals in two other events, finishing 19th in the 400 IM (5:07.61) and 22nd in the 200 freestyle (2:08.74).

Also scoring points were Brenna McLaughlin (Milford), Emma Kauffeld (Wilton) and Ellen Holmquist (Wilton).

McLaughlin finaled in two events, placing second in the 800 freestyle (9:04.84) and eighth in the 1500 freestyle (17:32.52). She also was ninth in the 400 free (4:26.02).

Holmquist also made the finals in two events, finishing fifth in the 200 IM (2:22.93) and seventh in the 400 IM (5:04.26). She made the C Finals in the 100 breaststroke, placing 22nd (1:16.7).

Kauffeld finaled in the 800 freestyle, finishing sixth (9:14.8). She also took 12th in the 1500 freestyle (17:40.33), and was 20th in the 400 freestyle (4:29.91).

Grace Lange (Danbury) qualified for the C Finals in three events, placing 18th in the 200 butterfly (2:24.39), 21st in the 400 IM (5:10.62) and 22nd in the 400 free (4:30.84).

Emma Babashak (Wilton) made the C Finals in the 800 freestyle, taking 21st (9:33.59).

The best finish in the relays for the Wahoo women’s team came in the 800 freestyle relay, the foursome of Buroker, McLaughlin, Lange and Kauffeld took eighth (8:37.22).

In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Katie Stevenson (Wilton), Stephanie Bishop (Ridgefield), Holmquist and Taylor Loud (Wilton) finished 10th (3:59.7).

Also competing at Y nationals for the Wahoo women’s team were Leila Hastings (Wilton), Haleigh McLaughlin (Milford), Victoria Piacentino (North Salem, N.Y.) and Katy Saladin (Fairfield); and for the men’s team, Gordon Steward (Wilton), Brandon Berger (Weston), Andrew Yu (Easton) and Bexhet Dovolani (Stratford).

Results

Women

200 freestyle relay — 21. Wilton (Katie Stevenson, Stephanie Bishop, Victoria Piacentino, Taylor Loud), 1:50.75;

1500 freestyle — 2. Catherine Buroker (16:51.85), 8. Brenna McLaughlin (17:32.52), 12. Emma Kauffeld (17:40.33), 19. Emma Babashak (17:57.08);

200 backstroke — 21. Katy Saladin (2:22.81), 60. Grace Lange (2:26.88);

100 butterfly — 48. Katie Stevenson (1:06.06), 74. Emma Babashak (1:07.19), 97. Victoria Piacentino (1:08.44);

200 breaststroke — 32. Leila Hastings (2:46.98), 36. Ellen Holmquist (2:47.28);

400 medley relay — 20. Wilton (Katy Saladin, Ellen Holmquist, Katie Stevenson, Taylor Loud), 4:31.08;

100 backstroke — 55. Katy Saladin (1:08.62);

50 breaststroke — 52. Leila Hastings (36.63);

400 IM — 7. Ellen Holmquist (5:04.26), 19. Catherine Buroker (5:07.61), 21. Grace Lange (5:10.62), 30. Emma Kauffeld (5:13.07), 47. Katy Saladin (5:19.04), 55. Brenna McLaughlin (5:21.26),62. Leila Hastings (5:25.75), 64. Haleigh McLaughlin (5:26.82);

200 freestyle — 22. Catherine Buroker (2:08.74), 39. Brenna McLaughlin (2:10.08), 51. Emma Kauffeld (2:11.22), 52. Ellen Holmquist (2:11.25), 59. Grace Lange (2:11.74), 74. Stephanie Bishop (2:12.50), 79. Emma Babashak (2:12.67), 89. Taylor Loud (2:13.36);

200 medley relay — 25. Wilton (Katy Saladin, Leila Hastings, Katie Stevenson, Taylor Loud), 2:05.48;

400 freestyle — 1. Catherine Buroker (4:20.91), 9. Brenna McLaughlin (4:26.02), 20. Emma Kauffeld (4:29.91), 22. Grace Lange (4:30.84);

50 butterfly — 87. Victoria Piacentino (31.0);

100 breaststroke — 22. Ellen Holmquist, (1:16.7), 50. Leila Hastings (1:18.81);

50 freestyle — 58. Taylor Loud (28.03), 60. Stephanie Bishop (28.06), 66. Katie Stevenson (28.09), 94. Victoria Piacentino (28.48);

800 freestyle relay — 8. Wilton (Catherine Buroker, Brenna McLaughlin, Grace Lange, Emma Kauffeld), 8:37.22;

200 butterfly — 18. Grace Lange (2:24.39), 34. Emma Babashak (2:28.5);

100 freestyle — 55. Taylor Loud (1:00.94), 57. Katie Stevenson (1:00.95), 64. Stephanie Bishop (1:01.05), 72. Catherine Buroker (1:01.15), 88. Victoria Piacentino (1:01.71);

200 IM — 5. Ellen Holmquist (2:22.93), 80. Katy Saladin (2:32.83);

50 backstroke — 48. Katy Saladin (32.31);

400 freestyle relay — 10. Wilton (Katie Stevenson, Stephanie Bishop, Ellen Holmquist, Taylor Loud), 3:59.7;

800 freestyle — 2. Brenna McLaughlin (9:04.84), 6. Emma Kauffeld (9:14.8), 21. Emma Babashak (9:33.59);

Men

1500 freestyle — 4. Tim Joyce (16:15.01), 8. Will Suchy (16:29.97);

200 backstroke — 1. Jake Kealy (2:03.53), 27. Will Suchy (2:11.68), 31. James Mostofi (2:12.22), 65. Gordon Steward (2:16.83);

100 butterfly — 13. Erik Ryan (58.34), 78. Ethan Murray (1:01.46);

200 breaststroke — 10. Noah Cheruk (2:25.67), 18. Wesley Fales (2:29.27), 21. Brandon Berger (2:31.18), 41. Andrew Yu (2:34.01), 50. Bexhet Dovolani (2:35.16);

400 medley relay — 10. Wilton (Jake Kealy, Noah Cheruk, Erik Ryan, Will Suchy), 3:58.22;

100 backstroke — 2. Jake Kealy (57.84);

50 breaststroke — 39. Noah Cheruk (31.75), 41. Wesley Fales (31.76), 48.Brandon Berger (32.02), 55. Bexhet Dovolani (32.13), 68. Andrew Yu (32.61);

400 IM — 4. James Mostofi (4:36.08), 7. Jake Kealy (4:40.04), 18. Erik Ryan (4:42.59), 20. Wesley Fales (4:43.70), 44. Brandon Berger (4:55.65);

200 freestyle — 8. Will Suchy (1:57.29), 20. Ethan Murray (1:58.43), 23. Tim Joyce (1:58.90), 39. Gordon Steward (1:59.9), 50. Nick Nonnenmacher (2:00.87);

200 medley relay — 15. Wilton (Jake Kealy, Noah Cheruk, Erik Ryan, Will Suchy), 1:51.18;

400 freestyle — 10. Tim Joyce (4:07.12), 12. Will Suchy (4:08.05), 14. Ethan Murray (4:08.86), 17 .James Mostofi (4:07.85), 26. Erik Ryan (4:13.58), 31. Nick Nonnenmacher (4:15.55), 51. Gordon Steward (4:19.58);

50 butterfly — 45. Erik Ryan (27.28);

100 breaststroke — 17. Noah Cheruk (1:07.59), 32. Brandon Berger (1:09.17), 34. Wesley Fales (1:09.32), 70. Bexhet Dovolani (1:11.56), 75. Andrew Yu (1:11.9);

800 freestyle relay — 2. Wilton (Tim Joyce, Will Suchy, Ethan Murray, Jake Kealy), 7:48.54;

200 butterfly — 3. Erik Ryan (2:07.34), 32. Ethan Murray (2:15.87);

100 freestyle — 101. Ethan Murray (56.2), 111. Tim Joyce (56.37), 119. Gordon Steward (56.52);

200 IM — 5. Jake Kealy (2:10.24), 21. James Mostofi (2:13.58), 27. Wesley Fales (2:14.18), 49. Noah Cheruk (2:17.25), 80. Nick Nonnenmacher (2:21.24);

50 backstroke — 7. Jake Kealy (27.58);

400 freestyle relay — 7. Wilton (Jake Kealy, Will Suchy, James Mostofi, Erik Ryan), 3:37.12;

800 freestyle — 4. Tim Joyce (8:29.39), 5. James Mostofi (8:35.1), 6. Will Suchy (8:36.81), 21. Nick Nonnenmacher (8:56.81).