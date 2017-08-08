Wilton Bulletin

The Drive welcomes back ‘imaginologist,’ James Mapes

By Kate Czaplinski on August 8, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

The Drive with Denise returns on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with special guest, James Mapes.

Renowned actor, best-selling author,  business speaker, and consultant, James Mapes returns for another chat with Denise DiGrigoli. He is the guru on the psychology of “applied imagination,” Mapes encourages people to be open to new ways of thinking, and his goal is to help everyone make the “quantum leap” toward more creative, productive and confident lives.

Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

