Wilton Singers award scholarships

Erin Bronner and Carolyn Yee, of Wilton High School’s 2017 class, were awarded $2,000 scholarships from the Wilton Singers.

The Wilton Singers have presented more than $75,000 in scholarships to dedicated and deserving students who participate in the Wilton High School choral music program over the last 35 years.

The 2017 scholarships were awarded in memory of longtime Wilton Singers member Alfred Butler, who died at the age of 65 on June 24, 2016.

Erin will be attending Barnard College in New York City and Carolyn will be attending The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in the fall.

See more at: wiltonsingers.org.