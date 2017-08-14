Committee considers two-story addition for police headquarters

A two-story addition to the south of the existing police headquarters would permit the building to be in continuous use during construction, according to an architect for the project.

Architect Brian Humes, of Jacunski Humes Architects, LLC, made the comments at the July 26 meeting of the Police Headquarters/Town Campus Facility Study Committee.

Only a few functions would need to be provided elsewhere during that construction time, Humes told the committee.

The discussion is in line with the committee’s latest pattern of determining if and how the existing headquarter building may be modified or added to.

Wilton Police Chief John Lynch added to the discussion, saying there has been talk about the feasibility of incorporating a Department of Public Works bunk room in the police headquarters. He also expressed a strong desire to maintain an indoor firing range with the headquarters or at least close by.

The existing firing range has not been in use.

The study so far has been aimed at whether the police station could fit within other locations, including available space at the Comstock Community Center.

However, the spot where it is right now makes sense because the electrical power supply is there, said committee member Keith Fordsman.

“Keeping it on Route 7 is probably the most feasible idea to work with. Plus, the electrical power that feeds the campus right now is ideal, and doesn’t have to be upsized,” Fordsman said in an interview earlier this year.

The committee’s goal is to have a plan up for a town vote next spring.