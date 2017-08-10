Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 10, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to noon it’s The Lego Movie; from 2 to 3:30 Batman Lego Movie will be shown. Free, no registration.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Friday, Aug. 11, noon to 2, Wilton Library. Personalize a tea towel or apron using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

New Life for Old Videos, Friday, Aug. 11, 1-3, Wilton Library. Learn how to convert old home videos to DVDs. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to one student per session. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Butterfly Walk, Saturday, Aug. 12, 1 p.m., Keeler Ridge Meadow, Ridgefield Road. Redding lepidopterist Victor DeMasi will discuss the food and habitat needs of butterflies and moths, show his collection, and lead a tour pointing out butterflies and the plants they need to survive. Free, refreshments at the fire station. Long pants and long-sleeved shirts recommended. RSVP: rennipsj@gmail.com to be contacted in case of rescheduling.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, Aug. 14, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Aug. 14, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

Experience 3D Printing, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2-3:30, Wilton Library. Get introduced to the basics of 3D printing and learn how to use the Makerbot Replicator 2x. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. No charge; registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Solder CHIP for Teens, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Teens in grades 8-12 can learn how to solder a stand-up Pixel Pal called CHIP. Free, but registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org

Summer Sings, Tuesday Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Singers, including students, are invited to sing a familiar choral work yet to be determined. No rehearsal. Free, donations welcome. Refreshments. MusiconthehillCT.org.

Solder Craft: Blinkie Pins, Wednesday, Aug. 16, noon to 1:30, Wilton Library. Learn to solder and go home with a fun blinking pin. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to four students. No charge; registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org

Peace Rocks!, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Patrons of all ages may drop by and paint river rocks with messages of peace that will then be added to the garden surrounding the library’s Peace Pole. No registration.

Get A Grip on Your Email, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Small business seminar offered by the library, SCORE of Fairfield County and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Personalized Wine Bottle Stoppers, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Monogram or personalize wine bottle stoppers using the Cricut, die cutter and special vinyl. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to two stoppers per session with a $8 fee payable upon arrival. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 17, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to 11:45 it’s Lilo & Stitch; from 2 to 3:45 Moana will be shown. Free, no registration.

Sweet Treats for the Geek in All Teens & Tweens, Thursday, Aug. 17, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 6-12 will create fun treats that look like technology gadgets. Free, but registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Friday, Aug. 18, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. Personalize a tea towel or apron using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Make Fun Buttons!, Friday, Aug. 18, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to use the library’s new Button Maker and create unique designs, add slogans and go home with a few fun buttons. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, Aug. 21, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Friday, Aug. 21, 10:30 to noon, Wilton Library. Personalize a tea towel or apron using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Art Exhibition/Reception, Monday, Aug. 21, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Mary Linnea Vaughan shows her abstract work. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Sings, Tuesday Aug. 22, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Singers, including students, are invited to sing the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré. No rehearsal. Free, donations welcome. Refreshments. MusiconthehillCT.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 24, Wilton Library. Beauty and the Beast will be shown at 10:15 and 2. Free, no registration.

Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair, Sunday, Aug. 27, 10 to 4, 25 Cannon Road. Traditional agricultural fair with baking and crafts contests, 3D printing demonstration, watermelon eating contest, and more. Rain or shine. Admission: $2 or $1 with a canned good for the Wilton food pantry. Details: cannongrange.org or 203-762-1900.

Celebrating 20 Years of Harry Potter Fundraiser, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 9-3, Wilton Library. Children in grades 3-5 will be sorted into the four houses and attend magical classes and fun activities. Lunch donated by Pinocchio Pizza. Advance registration required in person: $50 per child. Details: 203-762-6336.

Paint it Up!, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. No experience necessary. The library provides canvas, paints, brushes, and a collection of masterpieces to copy or inspire. Adults 18 and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Sings, Tuesday Aug. 29, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Singers, including students, are invited to sing the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré. No rehearsal. Free, donations welcome. Refreshments. MusiconthehillCT.org.

SAT & ACT Practice Tests for high School Students, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10-1, Wilton Library. Administered by C2 Education of Wilton which will give written results and review scores section by section, by appointment. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Fun with Lynn Lewis, Friday, Sept. 1, 11 to noon, Wilton Library. Singing and dancing with entertainer Lynn Lewis for two- through six-year-olds, supported by the Wilton Newcomers Club. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. Personalize a terry cloth hand towel, tea towel, apron, baby’s bib or burp cloth using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Cupcake Club, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 4-4:45, Wilton Library. Six- through 12-year-olds are invited follow step-by-step instructions to decorate fancy cupcakes. Children eight years and younger must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Fate and Fury, Fact and Fiction in Ovid’s Heroides, Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30 to noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads the first installment of a four-part adult literature seminar on Roman poet Ovid’s Heroides — a collection of 21 fictional letters in Latin verse written by legendary women to men they love but are separated from. Packets will be available at the circulation desk one week before the first session. There is no charge, but advanced registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950. Those who register for the first session will be automatically registered for the other three sessions on Sept. 14, 28 and Oct. 5.

Personalized Wine Bottle Stoppers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Monogram or personalize wine bottle stoppers using the Cricut, die cutter and special vinyl. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to two stoppers per session with a $8 fee payable upon arrival. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Celebr8/Art Exhibition/Reception, Friday, Sept. 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. A talented group of area artists showcase their works in Wilton Library’s art exhibition, Celebr8/Art — A Diverse Exhibit of Art and Artists. Reception is free and open to the public. Exhibition runs through Oct. 5. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

WDTC Barbeque, Saturday, Sept. 9, noon-3, Merwin Meadows, Lovers Lane. The Wilton Democratic Town Committee welcomes the community. Speakers to be announced. Admission: $45 until Sept. 6, then $55, $10/students, children under 6 admitted free. Tickets: wiltondems.org or at the door.

Under the Harvest Moon, Saturday, Sept. 9, 7-10 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 54 Deer Run Road. Woodcock’s annual fund-raiser will feature farm-to-table tasting prepared by Sarah Bouissou of Sarah’s Wine Bar and samplings of artisinal cheeses, wine and beer. Silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the nature center’s environmental education initiatives. Tickets: $80 at woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Make Fun Buttons!, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to use the library’s new Button Maker and create unique designs, add slogans and go home with a few fun buttons. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Hot & Cool Jazz: Tamir Hendelman Trio, Sunday, Sept. 10, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Tamir Hendelman Trio wraps up its East Coast tour and returns to the Brubeck Room stage. Informal reception follows the concert. Suggested donation: $10. Advance registration strongly suggested. Pre-registrants should arrive by 3:50 p.m. to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 3:50 if space is available. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Monday, Sept. 11, 10:30 to noon, Wilton Library. Personalize a golf towel, terry cloth hand towel, tea towel, apron, baby’s bib or burp cloth using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Sept. 11, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

Ready Readers, Monday, Sept. 11, 4:15-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Four- and five-year-olds and their caregivers are invited to this drop-in storytime, where they will hear stories, watch short book films and participate in fun activities and crafts. No registration or fee. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10 to 2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Wilton Library. Story time for two- and three-year-olds. Children and their caregivers will sing songs, listen to stories and enjoy playtime together while building literacy and social skills. No registration, no fee. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Embroider a BBQ Chef’s Apron, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Personalize a chef’s apron for the barbeque season. Aprons are available for $7. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Essay Tips & Tricks, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Editor, writer and marketer Carey Field teaches students how to research and understand essay prompts, come up with compelling essay topics and effectively develop them, edit essays and avoid essay pitfalls. Recommended for high school sophomores through seniors. No fee; registration required: 203-762-6342, www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Books for Babies, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Wilton Library. Stories geared for babies 12 months and under. Caregivers must be present. No registration required. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Wonderful Ones and Twos, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 11-11:30, Wilton Library. Sharing time for one- and two-year-olds and their caregivers with an emphasis on books, as well as some songs and toy time. No registration; no charge. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Free Downloads: Movies and Music, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Senior Center. Bring your own device and follow along as Melissa Baker demonstrates how to use Hoopla, the library’s free music and movie service. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Sept. 13, noon to 1:30, Wilton Library. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Mansfield Park by Jane Austen. Bring lunch; beverages will be provided. For a complete listing of meetings and titles, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Library Readers in “Books.” Advance registration suggested. Register online or call 203-762-6334.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2:15-3 p.m., Wilton Library/Ambler Farm. Two- through four-year-olds are invited to join Wilton Library in a visit to Ambler Farm for theme-based stories and a nature walk. Children must be accompanied by caregivers and may check books out at the farm with their Wilton Library cards. No fee, but registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.

Paint it Up!, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Fun and relaxing evening of painting for adults ages 18 and older. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces to copy and inspire will be provided. No art experience required. Space limited. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Author Talk: Nancy Pearl, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Nancy Pearl discusses her debut novel George & Lizzie, an intimate story of new and past loves, childhood scars and an imperfect marriage at its defining moments. Q&A will follow talk. No charge. Book signing and purchase available, courtesy of Elm Street Books in New Canaan. Registration highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Bringing Your Photo Albums into the Digital Age, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Gather up your old photos, slides and negatives and learn how to turn them into digitized images. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Children’s Beginner Chess, Thursday, Sept. 14, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 1-7 will get beginner chess instruction from Christopher Potts, an instructor, tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. Program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration required with payment due at time of registration. Information: 203-762-6336.

Children’s Advanced Chess, Thursday, Sept. 14, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 3-7 will get advanced chess instruction from Christopher Potts, an instructor, tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. Program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration required with payment due at time of registration. Information: 203-762-6336.

New Life for Old Videos, Friday, Sept. 15, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. Learn how to convert old home videos to DVDs. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to one student per session. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Create Cards, Gift Tags & More, Friday, Sept. 15, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Make cards, gift tags, birthday, anniversary or thank you cards and more with the library’s die cutter, the Cricut. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to two per session. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Saturday, Sept. 16, noon to 2, Wilton Library. Personalize tea towel, apron, baby’s bib or burp cloth using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Bringing Your Photo Albums into the Digital Age, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Gather up your old photos, slides and negatives and learn how to turn them into digitized images. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Make Fun Buttons!, Monday, Sept. 18, 10:30 to noon, Wilton Library. Learn how to use the library’s new Button Maker and create unique designs, add slogans and go home with a few fun buttons. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Sept. 18, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Wynn Yarrow, Monday, Sept. 18, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. September brings Wynn Yarrow, whose works are landscapes as metaphors for inner life, to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program, co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. No charge. Registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Wilton Library. Story time for two- and three-year-olds. Children and their caregivers will sing songs, listen to stories and enjoy playtime together while building literacy and social skills. No registration, no fee. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ready Readers, Monday, Sept. 19, 4:15-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Four- and five-year-olds and their caregivers are invited to this drop-in storytime, where they will hear stories, watch short book films and participate in fun activities and crafts. No registration or fee. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

New Life for Old Videos, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to convert old home videos to DVDs. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to one student per session. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Wasps vs Beetles: How We Are Fighting the Emerald Ash Borer in Connecticut, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Ecologist Dr. Claire Rutledge presents the challenge posed by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle. Co-sponsored by the Wilton Tree Committee of the Wilton Conservation Commission and Wilton Library. No charge. Registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Personalized Wine Bottle Stoppers, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. Monogram or personalize wine bottle stoppers using the Cricut, die cutter and special vinyl. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to two stoppers per session with a $8 fee payable upon arrival. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Books for Babies, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Wilton Library. Stories geared for babies 12 months and under. Caregivers must be present. No registration required. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Wonderful Ones and Twos, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 11-11:30, Wilton Library. Sharing time for one- and two-year-olds and their caregivers with an emphasis on books, as well as some songs and toy time. No registration; no charge. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Children’s Beginner Chess, Thursday, Sept. 21, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 1-7 will get beginner chess instruction from Christopher Potts, an instructor, tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. Program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration required with payment due at time of registration. Information: 203-762-6336.

Children’s Advanced Chess, Thursday, Sept. 21, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 3-7 will get advanced chess instruction from Christopher Potts, an instructor, tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. Program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration required with payment due at time of registration. Information: 203-762-6336.

Enhancing Your Pictures with Photoshop, Friday, Sept. 22, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. Finished scanning in your photos, but want to learn some basic tips on enhancing them? This introductory session will get you started. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to one student per session. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, Sept. 23, Wilton Library. Early buying from 9 to 10 a.m. with $5 admission, and regular buying from 10 to 5. The Awesome Autumn Book Sale features a wide selection of books, DVDs and CDs for purchase. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 to noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Sunday, Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. The Awesome Autumn Book Sale features a wide selection of books, DVDs and CDs for purchase. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Personalize tea towel, apron, baby’s bib or burp cloth using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Monday, Sept. 25, 10-5, Wilton Library. Last day of this year’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale with all items at half price. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Bringing Your Photo Albums into the Digital Age, Thursday, Sept. 25, 10:30 to noon, Wilton Library. Gather up your old photos, slides and negatives and learn how to turn them into digitized images. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Sept. 25, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes, Tuesday, Sept. 26 10:15-10:45 a.m., Wilton Library. Story time for two- and three-year-olds. Children and their caregivers will sing songs, listen to stories and enjoy playtime together while building literacy and social skills. No registration, no fee. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 11 to noon, Wilton Senior Center. Judson Scruton leads a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. For details and to register, call the senior center at 203-834-6240.

Ready Readers, Monday, Sept. 26, 4:15-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Four- and five-year-olds and their caregivers are invited to this drop-in storytime, where they will hear stories, watch short book films and participate in fun activities and crafts. No registration or fee. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Personalize a terry cloth towel, tea towel, apron, baby’s bib or burp cloth using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Monogrammed Terry Golf Bag Towels, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. Personalize a terry golf bag towel during this one-on-one session. There is a $5 fee per towel, payable upon arrival. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Books for Babies, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Wilton Library. Stories geared for babies 12 months and under. Caregivers must be present. No registration required. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Wonderful Ones and Twos, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 11-11:30, Wilton Library. Sharing time for one- and two-year-olds and their caregivers with an emphasis on books, as well as some songs and toy time. No registration; no charge. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Let’s Make Something with TinkerCAD, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 4-4:45 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to use TinkerCAD, a free online computer aid design program, to make a simple 3D puzzle. For children ages 8-12. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6336.

Enhancing Your Pictures with Photoshop, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Finished scanning in your photos, but want to learn some basic tips on enhancing them? This introductory session will get you started. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to one student per session. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Children’s Beginner Chess, Thursday, Sept. 28, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 3-7 will get beginner chess instruction from Christopher Potts, an instructor, tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. Program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration required with payment due at time of registration. Information: 203-762-6336.

Children’s Advanced Chess, Thursday, Sept. 28, 5-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in grades 1-7 will get advanced chess instruction from Christopher Potts, an instructor, tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. Program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration required with payment due at time of registration. Information: 203-762-6336.

WLA/SCORE: Proud Product? Polished Presentation with Ira Joe Fisher, Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a seminar that will help small business owners to learn how to make great presentations. Ira Joe Fisher will present his Speaking Fearlessly approach. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. No charge, but registration required: 203-831-0065 or www.scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Things You Must Know About Getting into College, Thursday, Sept. 28, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions consultant Beth Manners will take you step-by-step through the college admissions process and answer your questions, from creating your college list to writing stand-out essays. High school students and parents are welcome. Space limited. Registration highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Personalize a Tumbler or Glass Water Bottle, Friday, Sept. 29, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to use the Cricut and create a unique water bottle. There is a $5 fee for a tumbler and $8 fee for a glass water bottle, payable upon arrival. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Embroider or Monogram It!, Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. Personalize tea towel, apron, baby’s bib or burp cloth using the library’s electronic embroidery machine. Aprons are available for $7. All other items are $5. For seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.