Woodcock plans Under the Harvest Moon

In its candlelit pavilion, the Woodcock Nature Center will present its annual Under the Harvest Moon fund-raiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The emphasis will be on local as chef Sarah Bouissou of Sarah’s Wine Bar will prepare a farm-to-table tasting with produce from Millstone Farm, Simpaug Farms, and The Hickories. No. 109 Cheese and Wine will provide a sampling of artisanal cheeses, and wine and beer will be provided by Cellar XV and Two Roads brewery. Nod Hill Brewery will provide tastings of its craft beer.

There will be silent and live auctions for a variety of popular items including tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Woodcock experiences such as glamping in the pavilion, catered dinners from local chefs, and a VIP Wreath Festival package. All proceeds support Woodcock’s environmental education initiatives that connect people to the habitats, plants, and animals of this area to build awareness, nurture understanding, and advance conservation. Woodcock Nature Center is a 501C3 non-profit organization.

Tickets are $80 and may be purchased at woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Located on 149 acres of state-protected land, the Woodcock Nature Center includes a pond, wetlands, and over three miles of publicly accessible woodland trails open to all, sunrise to sunset, every day of the year. The nature center, open when staff are on the premises, is home to a variety of living local and exotic creatures including snakes, frogs, and lizards. The Nature Center also houses non-releasable birds of prey.

Woodcock has an active volunteer program for those who may be interested in contributing to the management and growth of its programs. Call 203-762-7280 or visit woodcocknaturecenter.org to donate or volunteer.