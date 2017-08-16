Blood drive at Norwalk Hospital

Norwalk Hospital will host a Red Cross community blood drive to benefit patients in need Friday, Aug. 31, from 11:30 to 5, in the Patio Room on the fifth floor. Donors of all blood types are needed.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. The Red Cross recommends drinking plenty of fluids on the day of donation, wearing comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be rolled up, eating iron-rich foods in the weeks prior to donation and bringing a list of any medications taken along with a photo I.D. or blood donor card.

For information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org. Appointments may also be made with the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.