Four Wilton scouts earn Eagle Awards

Wilton Boy Scout Troop 125 held Eagle Court of Honors at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church for Ravi Siripuram and David Farago on Jan. 7, and for Christian Haase and Tyler Daher on June 11.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in Boy Scouting.

Christian Haase

For his Eagle Scout project, Christian built five picnic tables — one of which was constructed using ADA accessibility guidelines — for the outdoor cooking area at Wilton’s Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

With help from dozens of people — including fellow scouts, parents and his family — Christian worked on the project from February 2016 until September 2016.

The hardest part about the project, he said, was “keeping to a timely schedule because each phase had taken longer than I had projected on my original plan.”

The best part, Christian said, was “delivering the final project to the Y.”

“Having been involved with the Riverbrook Regional YMCA since I was five years old,” Christian told The Bulletin, “it was a great feeling to give back to the organization because the people there definitely helped me to grow into the person I am today.”

Christian attained Eagle Scout rank on Jan. 5, making him the first Powahay District scout to earn the rank in 2017.

“To me, earning Eagle Scout means I am on a path where working toward my personal goals and helping other people at all times are priorities,” he said.

Tyler Daher

For his project, Tyler enhanced the ecology and accessibility of the Sackett Preserve in Wilton.

“I decided to work at Sackett Preserve because it was something the town definitely needed,” said Tyler.

“When I first went there, it was in rough shape and needed a lot of work. I also have had a big interest in the environment ever since I was a little kid, so working on a nature preserve really interested me.”

In August 2016, Tyler met with Environmental Affairs Director Mike Conklin and began working on his project with the help of other scouts and their parents. He completed his project this past February.

They removed and replaced a foot bridge, built shelves and a workbench inside a storage shed on the property, and added a door to the map kiosk.

“It took a long time,” said Tyler. “We had to battle the elements through the winter, but we got it done.”

Tyler said communication was the hardest part of the project.

“It’s hard to get a big group of people to envision what you are trying to do,” he said.

“I learned that you always have to explain how to do something before you tell someone to go off and do it because if you don’t, they will have no idea what they are doing.”

The best part, he said, was “fulfilling our promise to the town.”

To Tyler, being an Eagle Scout means “you are someone who knows how to lead and has been tested.”

“Being an Eagle Scout doesn’t mean you just know how to tie a bunch of knots,” he said.

“It shows that you have dedication by becoming an Eagle Scouts and that if you put your mind to it, you can do anything.”

Tyler achieved the rank of Eagle in May.

Ravi Siripuram

With donations of supplies and materials and help from fellow scouts, friends and family, Ravi created a garden for the Hindu Mandir in Wilton. He achieved the rank of Eagle on Aug. 8, 2016.

David Farago

David’s project was to update a cemetery database for the Wilton Congregational Church. He documented the graves and identified the trees in two sections of the cemetery to enable searching the cemetery records for interred loved ones. David earned the rank of Eagle on Nov. 8, 2016.