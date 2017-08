The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is organizing a one hotel tour of Tuscany, Italy, next March. Tickets of $2,799 each must be deposited by Sept. 30.

The tour is being presented by CI Destinations. Highlights include Florence, Pisa and Lucca, Siena, San Gimignano, Chianti region, Montecatini, with an optional two night extension in Rome.

The number to call is 203-762-0567.