Wilton Bulletin

Martial arts studio owner wins award

By Wilton Bulletin on August 14, 2017 in Lead News, People · 0 Comments

Robert Z. Olmedo

Robert Z. Olmedo

Robert Z. Olmedo, owner of Olmedo Soo Bahk Do Karate & Fitness Academy  in Wilton, has been awarded the International Ambassador award in the Hall of Fame of the United States Martial Arts Association.

The award, a ring, was given in July.

Born in Chile, Olmedo has over 42 years of martial arts and self defense training. He has a black belt in Judo, Aikido, Hapkido, Ju Jitsu, and Kali. He is also a master in Soo Bahk Do, a Korean art. He is a U.S. Martial Arts Association certified master instructor  and has been a personal  trainer and bodyguard than 21 years.

It was his fifth award from the U.S. Martial Arts Association Hall of Fame. His previous Hall of Fame awards have included Master Competitor of the year 2010, International Competitor in 2011. In addition to his championship titles in Soo Bahk Do, Master Olmedo has earned many awards and achievements throughout his lifetime.

Master Olmedo is multilingual, speaking Spanish, English, Greek, Korean, Portuguese, and Italian. He has worked as a translator for law enforcement and for the Connecticut judicial system.

Master Olmedo lives in Monroe with his wife and son.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Committee considers two-story addition for police headquarters Next Post Winning oil painting
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress