Wilton Bulletin

Gofer Ice Cream opens

By Wilton Bulletin on August 13, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

Gofer Ice Cream in Wilton. — Facebook/Jonah Hirsch photo

Gofer Ice Cream in Wilton. — Facebook/Jonah Hirsch photo

Gofer Ice Cream, a new ice cream shop at 379 Danbury Road nearby Wilton High School, opened softly on Aug. 1.

The shop instantly drew a lot of students from the high school.

The new ice cream shop is open seven days from noon to 10 p.m.

Tags:

Previous Post Editorial: Eyes on the road
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress