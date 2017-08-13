Gofer Ice Cream opens

Gofer Ice Cream, a new ice cream shop at 379 Danbury Road nearby Wilton High School, opened softly on Aug. 1.
The shop instantly drew a lot of students from the high school.
The new ice cream shop is open seven days from noon to 10 p.m.
Gofer Ice Cream, a new ice cream shop at 379 Danbury Road nearby Wilton High School, opened softly on Aug. 1.
The shop instantly drew a lot of students from the high school.
The new ice cream shop is open seven days from noon to 10 p.m.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877