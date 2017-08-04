Obituary: Henry Horwitz

Henry Eric Horwitz (born Heinz Erich Solomon Horwitz) passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on August 2, 2017. Henry was born June 5, 1930 in Bunde, Germany to Bernhard and Hilda Manheimer Horwitz. Escaping Nazi Germany, his family fled to Argentina in 1938, one of the few countries still accepting Jewish refugees. His mother passed away upon arrival. Henry spent his formative years in Argentina and Bolivia, where as a young teen, he joined the Bolivian Army, working as a Cabo Ranchero, living with indigenous communities as a mestizo.

His uncles were able to bring him to the United States in 1947 and shortly thereafter, Henry joined the US Air Force, returning to Germany in the Cold War to assist with intelligence operations. He continued to hold his security clearance and assist his country throughout his life. He was naturalized in 1953, one of his proudest moments. After his service, using the GI Bill, he attended Indiana Tech earning a degree in Civil Engineering. He later attended Notre Dame and Syracuse Universities, and attained a Professional Engineer’s license. His first job was in Jackson, Michigan, where he met the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Marianna Calderone Horwitz.

Henry’s early employment included work with both the Boeing and Chrysler Defense Engineering Divisions, where he helped develop models for many military vehicles. In 1963, they moved to Poughkeepsie, New York, residing in the same house for over 45 years until moving to their daughter’s home in Wilton, Connecticut. Henry worked as a Professor of Engineering at Dutchess Community College for over 30 years.

Henry also worked with the National Science Foundation, serving in Chennai, India from 1966-1971 as an industrial development consultant. He went on to work with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization as a consulting engineer in Ecuador, Chile and the Philippines throughout the ‘70’s and early ‘80’s.

Some of his most important work was the 20 plus years he served in the Army National Guard in Poughkeepsie as part of the 1st Bln 156th Field Artillery. He was happiest during his times at the Poughkeepsie Armory and Fort Drum, with his military family. He retired from the Army with full service.

Henry authored Welding-Principles and Practices, published by Houghton-Mifflin, still in use as a technical book in English and Spanish, as well as various other publications for the USAF, Army and Navy. He kept active during his retirement, as Vice Chairman of TEG Federal Credit Union, Trustee for the Adriance Library, volunteering at Vassar Medical Center, as a Free Mason with the Rhinebeck Lodge, and as a life member of the American Legion. He also continued his work in South America, serving as a monitor during Peru’s early free elections. Henry resumed his volunteer efforts after moving to Wilton; at Norwalk Hospital, joining the Wilton American Legion Post and attending the Westport Senior Center.

Henry is survived by his wife, Marianna Calderone Horwitz, Daughter, Julianna Fritz, grandson Evan Fritz, special sister-in-law Carmela Calderone and brother-in-law Salvatore (Judy) Calderone, cousin Juan Horwitz and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Anthony Calderone and Sebastian Calderone. His family and friends will miss him dearly.

The family will hold a memorial luncheon in the fall, with interment to take place with Military Honors at Riverside Cemetery in Albion, Michigan at a date to be decided. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for more information.

—by the family