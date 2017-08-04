Tartell named new DTC Nominating Committee chair

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee (DTC) recently selected Ross Tartell to succeed Paul Burnham as chair of its nominating committee.

Tartell, who has been a member of the DTC Nominating Committee since 2010 and served as vice-chair since 2012, brings “impressive professional credentials to the job,” according to an Aug. 4 DTC press release.

Tartell is principal of Tartell, Ph.D., Consulting, a senior associate with the Organizational Performance Group in Woodbridge, and an adjunct associate professor of psychology and education at Columbia University in New York City with special expertise in leadership development, executive coaching and change management.

He has also served on numerous Wilton School District long-range planning teams and has lived in Wilton since 1989.

Burnham, who stepped down from his nominating committee chair position after eight years of service, said Tartell will make “a great chair” because he “already knows that there is no better way to get to know folks in town and discover what amazing talent we have here in Wilton.”

Democratic Town Committee Chair Deborah McFadden said the DTC has been “fortunate” to have Paul serve as chair of its nominating committee.

“He has been invaluable in finding, interviewing and vetting outstanding candidates for Wilton positions both elected and appointed,” she said.

“We’re especially pleased that he’s agreed to remain on the committee to share his great institutional knowledge.”

McFadden said Tartell’s career experience makes him an ideal replacement.

“His professional skills will be a real asset, and I know he will do a great job in continuing the tradition of putting up high-caliber and skilled candidates to represent the Democrats in Wilton,” she said.

“I follow in the extraordinary path set by Paul and thank him for his leadership,” said Tartell.

Tartell said he was honored to be named chair and looks forward to the challenge of “sourcing and recruiting Wilton citizens who can guide Wilton into the future and create the community that will keep Wilton in the top tier of towns.”

Democrats and unaffiliated voters seeking endorsement of the DTC may contact Ross at rosstartelltownofwilton@gmail.com.