Library Lines: Aug. 10

Tech teens unite

There are two fun programs this week for kids who veer toward the technology side of things. The first is Solder CHIP for Teens on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 3 to 5. In this program, teens in grades 8-12 can learn how to solder a stand-up Pixel Pal called CHIP. With LED lights and batteries, there is a lot of soldering to be done here. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. On Thursday, Aug. 17, technology takes a sweet turn with Sweet Treats for the Geek in All Teens & Tweens, from 3 to 5. In this program, kids in grades 6-12 will create fun treats that look like technology gadgets. The program is supported by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Registration is required for both programs. There is no charge.

Creating a rock garden

People of all ages are invited to come to the library to paint smooth peace rocks for the Peace Pole garden at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 5. The Peace Pole was installed last fall and in a desire to continue the world peace theme, river rocks can be painted with messages of peace. The brightly decorated rocks will then be added to the garden surrounding the Peace Pole, inspired by the Wilton Rotary Club’s “World Peace Through Understanding” theme. There is no registration and people are encouraged to drop by anytime during the two hours and let their creative juices flow.

Email blues

SCORE of Fairfield County, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the library will present a Get A Grip on Your Email seminar on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., to help small business owners take control of their email systems. This workshop will provide tips, tricks, strategies and resources on critical topics like paid versus free service, security, special apps, and storage, backup and archiving. Bud Freund will be the guest speaker. Freund has been teaching technology to users of all ages and providing tech support to small businesses looking for reasonable, cost-effective hardware and software solutions for more than 20 years. He is a frequent SCORE workshop and webinar presenter, as well as a Certified SCORE Mentor focusing on technology tips, tricks, topics and trends. There is no charge for the program, but registration is required. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. Questions and registration: scorefairfieldcounty.org or 203-831-0065.

New gadgets in Innovation Station

Now is the time for people to scour their basements and attics for old carousels filled with 35mm slides that haven’t been seen for years. The library has acquired a new piece of equipment, the Braun Multimag SlideScan 6000, a high resolution, bulk slide scanner that is ready to transform old slides into digital format. The equipment can scan up to 50 slides in one batch, making short work of an otherwise tedious job. Another new addition to the Innovation Station is the Microboards DVD duplicator, that enables people to copy up to 10 non-commercial DVDs at a time. The whole process takes about five to 10 minutes. So copies of that wedding video, children’s birthday parties and other precious moments can first be converted to DVD with the library’s VHS to DVD converter, and then duplicated on DVD 10 times over to give to all the relatives. To set up appointments for any of the Innovation Station equipment, email innovation@wiltonlibrary.org.

Make something

This week’s classes in the Innovation Station cover embroidery, knitting, 3D printing, soldering and more. Here is the schedule:

Friday, Aug. 11 — Embroider or Monogram It!, from noon to 2.

Friday, Aug. 11 — New Life for Old Videos, from 1 to 3.

Monday, Aug. 14 — Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, from 1 to 2:30.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Experience 3D Printing, from 2 to 3:30.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Embroider or Monogram It!, from 10 to noon.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Solder Craft: Blinkie Pins, from noon to 1:30.

Friday, Aug. 18 — Embroider or Monogram It!, from 10 to noon.

Thursday, Aug. 17 — Personalized Wine Bottle Stoppers, from 2 to 4.

Friday, Aug. 18 — Make Fun Buttons!, from 4 to 5:30.

Registration is required for all of the programs except the drop-in knitting session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on the Innovation Station icon for dates, times and descriptions of all the programs being offered this month.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.