Pinchbeck will ‘Swim Across the Sound’ for second consecutive year

Wilton resident and experienced open water swimmer Greg Pinchbeck will swim to help fight cancer during St. Vincent’s Medical Foundation’s 30th annual SWIM Across the Sound on Saturday, Aug. 5.

This will be Pinchbeck’s second consecutive year participating in the annual marathon, during which swimmers and boaters journey 15.5 miles across the Long Island Sound from Danford’s Marina in Port Jefferson, N.Y., to Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport.

Each year, the swimming event raises money to support more than 45 cancer prevention, education, screening and assistance programs, and helps provide financial assistance to cancer patients and their families through St. Vincent’s.

Last year, Pinchbeck swam on a two-person relay team with Boston resident and fellow Gettysburg College alumnus Gregory O’Connor. They finished the marathon in seven hours, 37 minutes and 18 seconds.

This year, he will be on a two-person relay team with his high school friend and former swim teammate Bruce Dunbar, of New Rochelle, N.Y.

Pinchbeck and Dunbar will be swimming in memory of their high school swim coach David Allison, who had “a profound, lifelong impact” on them when they were students at Hackley School in Tarrytown, N.Y., and “died from cancer too early,” according to Pinchbeck’s SWIM Across the Sound page.

As of Aug. 3, Pinchbeck has exceeded his $4,000 fund-raising goal by $55. Pinchbeck and Dunbar have so far raised a combined total of $6,378.

