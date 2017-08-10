Senior Center News: Aug. 10

What is home care and who needs it?

Jay Kiley, owner and regional developer of Synergy HomeCare, will give an overview of home care and what is it all about in the senior center lounge on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11:30. Kiley will answer questions regarding who pays for home care, as well as what the differences are between non-medical and medical home care, and an agency and a registry. The presentation will conclude with time for questions and a complimentary lunch will follow in the café. Registration required: 203-834-6240.

Renter’s rebate

Sept. 29 is the deadline for elderly renters and totally disabled renters to file for the state’s annual renter’s rebate program. Under this program, they may be eligible for a rebate of up to $900.

Elderly applicants must have reached the age of 65 by Dec. 31, 2016; have rented in Connecticut for at least one year; and have income for 2015 of less than $35,200 if single and $42,900 if filing married. There is no age requirement for totally disabled renters; however, all remaining requirements are the same.

Eligible renters should visit the assessor’s office in town hall between 9 and 4, Monday through Friday. Take proof of income, including Federal 1040 tax return, Social Security 1099 statement, rent receipts and utility bills for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016. Totally disabled renters must also bring proof of disability.

Address questions to Anna in the Assessor’s office at 203-563-0121.

Exercise classes

BeMoved! — BeMoved is a dance fitness experience for adults of all movement abilities, led by Phyllis Hirschfield, that takes place Tuesdays at 9:45 a.m. It is designed to deliver a safe, body-friendly experience that improves the quality of a person’s movement. Each class focuses on a different musical dance genre using continuous, engaging dance combinations to inspire anyone from first-time dancer to professional. There is a $5 drop-in fee per class.

Line Dance Fusion — Beatriz Araujo teaches line dancing as a form of exercise and social interaction on Mondays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Beginners as well as experienced dancers are welcome. Summer’s a great time to learn a new exercise in the air-conditioned dance studio. There is a $3 drop-in fee per class.

Yoga — Denise O’Hearn, owner of Vibrant Moves in Wilton, conducts a gentle yoga class that warms up joints and stretches and strengthens muscles on two times a week: Tuesdays, from 11 to noon and Thursdays, from 10 to 11. There is a $3 drop-in fee per class.

Tai Chi — Joe Alampi teaches easy-to-absorb, effective, short sets of motions (forms) appropriate for any age on Wednesdays, from 10:30 to 11:30. Tai Chi has been shown to prevent falls and improve the daily functioning of seniors. There is a $3 drop-in fee per class.

Feldenkrais — Do you limit yourself without even knowing it? It’s time to take charge of your own comfort and discard the movement patterns that hold you back. Cathy Paine leads this exciting, innovative movement method on Fridays, from 10 to 11, designed to relieve pain, exercise the brain and help the body move with greater comfort, ease and fluidity. There is a $5 drop-in fee per class.

Coming events

Friday, Aug. 11, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11:15, Chair Yoga with Adriana Caravakis of Visiting Angels Senior Homecare; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Aug. 14, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 9:45, BeMoved, with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 1, Studio Knitting; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 11:30, “What the Heck is Homecare and Who Needs It?” presented by Jay Kiley, Synergy Homecare followed by a complimentary lunch; 12 to 5, Wilton Farmer’s Market at the Historical Society; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.