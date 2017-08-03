Post-season honors for 43 Wilton High spring athletes

A total of 43 student-athletes, and one coach, from Wilton High School received post-season honors for the spring sports season.

Three players were named all-American by the Connecticut Chapter of US Lacrosse — senior defenseman A.J. Hoffman and sophomore goaltender Andrew Calabrese from the WHS boys lacrosse team, and senior midfielder Rebecca Wistreich from the Wilton girls lacrosse team.

Sixteen Warriors achieved all-state honors — Wistreich, Ellie Armstrong and Sydney Brandt (girls lacrosse); Connor Drake, Hoffman, Joe Murtha and Andrew Calabrese (boys lacrosse); Dillon Lifrieri (baseball); NoraNoël Nolan (girls golf); Natalie Ivanov and Izzy Koziol (girls tennis); and Andreen Reid, Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin and Lily Kealy (girls track and field).

In boys track and field, Chris Colbert was an all-New England selection.

Also earning state honors was Wilton girls varsity lacrosse head coach Meredith Meyran,who was named Class L Coach of the Year.

Forty-two Wilton High athletes received all-Fairfield Interscholastic Athletic Conference recognition. The boys lacrosse lacrosse team led the way with 13 all-FCIAC picks, followed by baseball (seven), girls lacrosse (five) and boys tennis (four).

This list of Wilton High athletes achieving spring honors were:

Girls lacrosse

All-American: Rebecca Wistreich

All-state first team: Ellie Armstrong

All-state second team: Sydney Brant

All-state academic team: Rebecca Wistreich

Class L Coach of the Year: Meredith Meyran

All-FCIAC first team: Rebecca Wistreich

All-FCIAC second team: Ellie Armstrong, Sydney Brant

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Eva Greco, Zoe Lash

Boys lacrosse

All-American: A.J. Hoffman, Andrew Calabrese

All-state first team: Connor Drake, A.J. Hoffman

All-state second team: Joe Murtha, Andrew Calabrese

All-FCIAC first team: Connor Drake, Joe Murtha, A.J. Hoffman

All-FCIAC second team: Brian Calabrese, Peter Koch

All-FCIAC East team: Kieran McGovern, Ryan Schriber, Harley Jeanty, Joe Scarfi, Andrew Calabrese

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Tyler Previte, Liam Rance, Will Litton

Baseball

All-state: Dillon Lifrieri

All-FCIAC first team: Billy Black, Dillon Lifrieri

All-FCIAC East team: Ben Rusin, Collin Kahal

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Henry Strmecki, Drew Connolly, Matt D’Elisa

Softball

All-FCIAC second team: Sophia Strazza

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Eliza Ward, Hannah Belanger

Girls golf

All-state: NoraNoël Nolan

All-FCIAC first team: NoraNoël Nolan

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Morgan Hickey

Girls tennis

All-State: Natalie Ivanov, Izzy Koziol

All-FCIAC first team: Izzy Koziol

Boys tennis

All-FCIAC second team: Jay Cassone, Owen McKessy, Henry Murphy

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Quentin Thouvenot

Girls track and field

All-state: Andreen Reid, Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin, Lily Kealy

All-state academic team: Elizabeth Healy, Nina Mellin

All-FCIAC: Andreen Reid

Boys track and field

All-New England: Chris Colbert

All-FCIAC: Chris Colbert, Aaron Breene