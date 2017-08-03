Wilton Bulletin

Post-season honors for 43 Wilton High spring athletes

By Wilton Bulletin on August 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Wilton lacrosse

Senior captain and defenseman A.J. Hoffman closed out his career for the Wilton High boys lacrosse team by being named all-American, first-team all-state, and first-team all-FCIAC. Hoffman will be play Division I lacrosse next year for the University of Delaware. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

A total of 43 student-athletes, and one coach, from Wilton High School received post-season honors for the spring sports season.

Three players were named all-American by the Connecticut Chapter of US Lacrosse — senior defenseman A.J. Hoffman and sophomore goaltender Andrew Calabrese from the WHS boys lacrosse team, and senior midfielder Rebecca Wistreich from the Wilton girls lacrosse team.

Sixteen Warriors achieved all-state honors — Wistreich, Ellie Armstrong and Sydney Brandt (girls lacrosse); Connor Drake, Hoffman, Joe Murtha and Andrew Calabrese (boys lacrosse); Dillon Lifrieri (baseball); NoraNoël Nolan (girls golf); Natalie Ivanov and Izzy Koziol (girls tennis); and Andreen Reid, Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin and Lily Kealy (girls track and field).

In boys track and field, Chris Colbert was an all-New England selection.

Also earning state honors was Wilton girls varsity lacrosse head coach Meredith Meyran,who was named Class L Coach of the Year.

Forty-two Wilton High athletes received all-Fairfield Interscholastic Athletic Conference recognition. The boys lacrosse lacrosse team led the way with 13 all-FCIAC picks, followed by baseball (seven), girls lacrosse (five) and boys tennis (four).

This list of Wilton High athletes achieving spring honors were:

Girls lacrosse

All-American: Rebecca Wistreich

All-state first team: Ellie Armstrong

All-state second team: Sydney Brant

All-state academic team: Rebecca Wistreich

Class L Coach of the Year: Meredith Meyran

All-FCIAC first team: Rebecca Wistreich

All-FCIAC second team: Ellie Armstrong, Sydney Brant

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Eva Greco, Zoe Lash

Boys lacrosse

All-American: A.J. Hoffman, Andrew Calabrese

All-state first team: Connor Drake, A.J. Hoffman

All-state second team: Joe Murtha, Andrew Calabrese

All-FCIAC first team: Connor Drake, Joe Murtha, A.J. Hoffman

All-FCIAC second team: Brian Calabrese, Peter Koch

All-FCIAC East team: Kieran McGovern, Ryan Schriber, Harley Jeanty, Joe Scarfi, Andrew Calabrese

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Tyler Previte, Liam Rance, Will Litton

Baseball

All-state: Dillon Lifrieri

All-FCIAC first team: Billy Black, Dillon Lifrieri

All-FCIAC East team: Ben Rusin, Collin Kahal

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Henry Strmecki, Drew Connolly, Matt D’Elisa

Softball

All-FCIAC second team: Sophia Strazza

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Eliza Ward, Hannah Belanger

Girls golf

All-state: NoraNoël Nolan

All-FCIAC first team: NoraNoël Nolan

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Morgan Hickey

Girls tennis

All-State: Natalie Ivanov, Izzy Koziol

All-FCIAC first team: Izzy Koziol

Boys tennis

All-FCIAC second team: Jay Cassone, Owen McKessy, Henry Murphy

All-FCIAC honorable mention: Quentin Thouvenot

Girls track and field

All-state: Andreen Reid, Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin, Lily Kealy

All-state academic team: Elizabeth Healy, Nina Mellin

All-FCIAC: Andreen Reid

Boys track and field

All-New England: Chris Colbert

All-FCIAC: Chris Colbert, Aaron Breene

Tags: ,

Previous Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Aug. 3 Next Post Pinchbeck will ‘Swim Across the Sound’ for second consecutive year
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress