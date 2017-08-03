Obituary: John R. Lawrence, 92

John R. Lawrence, 92, of Franklin, Mass., formerly of Stratford and Wilton, Conn., passed away on July 31 at his home after a recent decline in health. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Priscilla (Rhodes) Lawrence.

Born April 15, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Linwood and Martha (Hughes) Lawrence. Besides his wife, he is survived by their three children, Nancy Flournoy and her husband Peter of Norwalk, Conn., John Lawrence and his wife Carol of Philadelphia, Pa., and Robin Cowper and her husband Scott of Franklin, Mass. He has five grandchildren, Heidi Lawrence, Catie Lawrence and her husband Mike Smith, Leah Weston and her husband Joe, Luke Cowper, and Lauren Flournoy, and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Ben Payne. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Ted Lawrence and his wife Mary, of Philadelphia, and was predeceased by his brother, David Lawrence.

John attended school in Philadelphia before enrolling in the Marine V-12 program at Yale University. He achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the Marines before his discharge in 1951. He graduated from Yale in 1948 with a B.S. degree in chemical engineering.