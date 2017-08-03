Obituary: John R. Lawrence, 92

John R. Lawrence, 92, of Franklin, Mass., formerly of Stratford and Wilton, Conn., passed away on July 31 at his home after a recent decline in health. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Priscilla (Rhodes) Lawrence.
Born April 15, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Linwood and Martha (Hughes) Lawrence. Besides his wife, he is survived by their three children, Nancy Flournoy and her husband Peter of Norwalk, Conn., John Lawrence and his wife Carol of Philadelphia, Pa., and Robin Cowper and her husband Scott of Franklin, Mass. He has five grandchildren, Heidi Lawrence, Catie Lawrence and her husband Mike Smith, Leah Weston and her husband Joe, Luke Cowper, and Lauren Flournoy, and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Ben Payne. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Ted Lawrence and his wife Mary, of Philadelphia, and was predeceased by his brother, David Lawrence.
John attended school in Philadelphia before enrolling in the Marine V-12 program at Yale University. He achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the Marines before his discharge in 1951. He graduated from Yale in 1948 with a B.S. degree in chemical engineering.
John worked in the plastics industry for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1987.
John and Priscilla married in June, 1952, and lived with their three children in Ohio, Colorado and Connecticut.
John’s favorite place was the family camp on Lower Goose Island in Casco Bay, Maine, where he amazed us with endless projects and stories.
His drive to overcome any obstacle was evident in his battle with prostate cancer over the past 17 years.
A memorial service will be held at his former church in Connecticut, the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m.
More information about John’s life can be found at www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
— by the family