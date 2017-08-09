Cannon Grange Fair welcomes contestants

The 85th edition of the Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair will merge traditions of the past with present technologies when it takes place on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 to 4, rain or shine. Activities take place inside the historic Cannon Grange Hall at 25 Cannon Road and on its grounds alongside the Norwalk River.

The Fair Committee says there are many activities for children, youth and adults and opportunities to win a prize ribbon in a number of contests. Some categories are typical for an agricultural fair: Baking, Needlework & Sewing, Crafts, Photography, Fruit & Vegetables, Flowers, and small farm animals.

New, however, this year is watercolor painting, available for all ages to enter.

And a special feature will have the Ridgefield Discovery Center and Wilton Library demonstrating 3-D printing. Children may submit for judging an article they have “printed” of something found on a farm.

“The Cannon Grange Fair is a fun event for all ages,” said Doug Shepherd, a 20-plus year grange member from Ridgefield. “We set up on our grounds and inside the hall, making it a safe and comfortable atmosphere for all to enjoy the exhibits. It recalls Wilton’s rural past and allows people to step back 50, 60 or 85 years!”

There are four special baking contests for adults and children: the Adult Baking Contest, sponsored by King Arthur Flour Co., with a precise recipe for Cinnamon Swirl Bread; and Junior Baking Contest, sponsored by King Arthur Flour, with a precise recipe for Iced Oatmeal Applesauce Cookies; a two-crust Apple Pie Contest sponsored by Bishop’s Orchards; and the Cannon Grange Perpetual Trophy Contest for any recipe for an Upside Down Cake (any fruit).

Rules and regulations for the baking contests and for submitting exhibits are contained in the 85th Anniversary Fair Book, this year a blue-covered booklet available from area merchants, the Wilton Town Hall and library. The fair book is also online at cannongrange.org with a downloadable entry form.

In addition, there will be a number of selected concessionaires on the grounds selling their wares, and the day will conclude with the popular Watermelon Eating Contest hosted by the Kirchof Family.

Information: cannongrange.org or 203- 762-1900.