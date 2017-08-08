Butterfly walk at Keeler Ridge Meadow

Redding butterfly expert Victor DeMasi will lead a walk through Keeler Ridge Meadow on Ridgefield Road on Saturday, Aug. 12, a 1 p.m. All ages are welcome.

The walk is presented by the Norwalk River Watershed Association which is celebrating the launch this year of the Wilton Pollinator Pathway. DeMasi, who is a research affiliate for the Peabody Museum in New Haven and advisory board member of watershed association, will introduce area butterflies and moths, discuss their food and habitats, show his collection, and lead a tour pointing out butterflies and the plants they need to survive.

Participants will learn how they can transform their own yards into butterfly sanctuaries. After the walk there will be refreshments at the nearby Wilton Fire Station. Visitors may learn more about the Wilton Pollinator Pathway project organized by the watershed association, Woodcock Nature Center, Wilton Conservation Land Trust and the Wilton Garden Club. It is the goal of the association to extend the Pollinator Pathway into Ridgefield, Weston, Redding and Norwalk in the coming years.

Long pants tucked into socks, long-sleeved shirts, and tick repellent are recommended for the walk. Participants should register at rennipsj@gmail.com, to be advised of any rescheduling due to weather. The rain date is Aug. 13.