July storm wreaked havoc

Wilton was not hit as hard as some neighboring towns in the storm that struck July 13, but for those who were unfortunate enough to be without electricity a day or more, it was bad enough.

The storm fell short of being called a microburst by the National Weather Service, but it packed strong winds and knocked down trees and power lines on more than a dozen local roads.

“Wilton had 379 customers that were without power,” said Mitch Gross, spokesman for Eversource, the power company. By comparison, Gross said Weston had more than 2,000 customers affected by the same storm.

In Wilton, unfortunately, three customers on Mountain Road were without power from about 3:30 p.m. on the 13th to a little after 10 p.m. on the 14th. There was a lot of storm damage in that neighborhood including downed trees that took down lines, broke utility poles and damaged other equipment, Gross said.

Eversource had no dollar figure available on the total amount of damage from the storm. “During and following a storm we are focusing on getting our customers power back, as quickly and safely as possible,” Gross said.

From the perspective of the Wilton Department of Public Works, the storm was not as bad as others in recent years, said Tom Thurkettle, the public works director. It was minor compared to Superstorm Sandy, in November of 2012.

“We did our cleanup work,” Thurkettle said, although he also had no dollar estimate on the damage. .

State Sen. Toni Boucher, R-Wilton, said she got a call from a constituent who had “quite a time of it” as his power was down for some time. “There was a pole that was destroyed and a tree that had come down and a transformer that had blown up, so they had three things to deal with,” Boucher said. “It did take an awful long time and the resident was pretty upset about it.”

Boucher said she was able to contact Eversource quickly though. There were no communications issues with the power company in the aftermath of the storm from her point of view.