Geese-chasing dogs look for home on Danbury Road

A company whose specialty is loaning out border collies to chase geese away from parks, golf courses and lawns has applied for a zoning permit to operate out of a small building at 759 Danbury Road.

The application from CPS Holdings LLC seeks a special permit to operate a commercial kennel with an apartment at the address, set on half an acre in a General Business zone.

“I feel more comfortable with someone staying with the dogs, because they are like my pets,” said Chris Santo Pietro, owner of the company, when he addressed the Planning and Zoning Commission July 31 at the town hall annex.

Douglas Bayer, attorney for CPS, introduced the plan. It is a business that has served New York and Connecticut for 20 years, providing natural geese relief for parks, condominium complexes and corporate office parks.

Town Planning Director Bob Nerney said it won’t operate as a public kennel, just a place to keep the specially trained dogs that chase geese from private property, and Santo Pietro said the dogs are trained to be quiet.

The company will also need a kennel license from the state Department of Agriculture.

A state spokesman said Wilton now has four kennels, of which two are animal hospitals that feature kennel service, and four dog-grooming salons, including one that operates out of a truck.

That is not an unusual amount of kennels for a town like Wilton.

Several neighbors of the proposed new business spoke in favor of it at the meeting.

The commission reserved action for a future meeting.