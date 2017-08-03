Summer concert series draws bigger crowds

The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department’s summer concert series on Sunday evenings in the town parks has drawn more people out in its second year.

Wilton has no shortage of local bands, and some of them got to show their stuff this summer in free concerts that drew noticeably more people than last year.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice drew attention to the success of the concert series at the Board of Selectmen meeting July 24, when she remarked that more families with young children are attending and discovering the parks.

“We have been very pleased with the response from the community to these events,” said Steve Pierce, Parks and Recreation director. He did not have an exact count of the crowd increase, but was glad to see the audience coming in bigger.

The last show of the season is Sunday, Aug. 6, at Merwin Meadows, featuring One Bad Oyster. The show starts at 5 p.m.

“We had no idea, nor expectation, of what the crowd size would be for these concerts. We are just happy the community has responded so well,” Pierce said.

This year’s series featured Acoustic Wilton, Open Road, and Wilton Rocks for Food Allstars, in addition to One Bad Oyster.

Concert-goers are encouraged to set up a blanket or chair, bring a picnic and sit back and enjoy the music.

Vivian Lee Shiue, chair of the Economic Development Commission, said it is an opportunity to bring the community together.

“We think this is a great opportunity to bring our community together in a casual environment, and showcase our local talent, providing yet another reason why Wilton is a great place to live,” Lee-Shiue said.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce assisted with the series.

The cost of the concerts was underwritten by the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department, The FAIR Group — William Raveis Real Estate, and by a challenge donation from Lynne and Paul Vanderslice. Corporate or individual contributions in any amount are also welcome.