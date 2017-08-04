Planners approve assisted-living facility

The Planning and Zoning Commission July 31 approved a 90-unit assisted-living facility on the property that was formerly Young’s Nurseries on Route 7.

More than eight months after the Planning and Zoning Commission originally approved modifying regulations that would allow greater density for assisted-living developments, the plan by Sunrise Realty won approval 6-1, with commissioner Scott Lawrence opposed. There was little discussion.

The initial approval had been one of six zoning regulations passed in the past year in which a flaw was discovered. They all had to be rescinded. The commission readdressed the issue at its meeting on July 24 and approved zoning regulations pertaining to assisted-living developments and certain provisions pertaining to affordable housing. The commission could not approve the Sunrise Realty application on the same night and moved discussion to July 31.

Assisted-living developments on Danbury Road may not exceed 24 units per acre, and each unit may not be less than 300 square feet and not more than 600 square feet. The maximum building height is 39 feet, and the minimum number of affordable units is 10%.

Senior Living Development Co. wants to convert the property into what would be Wilton’s third for-profit assisted-living center. The other two are The Greens at Cannondale and Brookdale Wilton. The developer would ultimately sell it to the operator, Sunrise Senior Living, which is listed on the application and made the presentation.

This facility is intended for older seniors who need assistance daily. The plan is for 90 housing units in a 75,972-square-foot building on a 3.8-acre site.