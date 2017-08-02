Wilton police log — seventh home burglary of the year

Home burglary

Multiple electronic items and household goods were reported missing from a St. John’s Road home July 31 at 5:42 p.m.

The burglars apparently got in by using a ladder that belonged to the homeowner to a second-story window, police said.

The homeowner, who was out at the time of the burglary, came home to find the home had been ransacked. Items taken included a large flat-screen TV and an Apple computer. The burglary occurred between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m., police said.

The case is under investigation. It was the seventh burglary of the year, compared with a total of 11 home burglaries in 2016.

Propane tank stolen

A 25-gallon propane tank was reported missing from a home at 229 Westport Road on July 21 at 8 p.m.

Police said the tank was valued at $650. It was not visible from the road and had not been used or seen for 10 days.

Texting crackdown

The second part of the two-part police campaign against texting while driving will take place from Aug. 2 to Aug. 16. The department will mobilize by adding special patrols aimed at catching distracted drivers, especially those texting or speaking on cell phones.

Under Connecticut’s cell phone and texting law, violators are subject o a $150 fine for the first offense.

The campaign is called the U Drive, U Text, U Pay initiative.

The first leg of the campaign took place in April, and police reported a 17% drop in mobile phone use by drivers.

The Wilton Police Department responded to four domestic verbal cases during the week of July 25 to Aug. 1.