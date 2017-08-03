Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 3, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to noon it’s Hercules; from 2 to 3:30 Trolls will be shown. Free, no registration.

The Great American Songbook with a Little Broadway, Thursday, Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Performed by Wilton High School graduates Will Comer, Ben Senneff and Caitlin Witty. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Movie Night, Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Pete’s Dragon will be shown. Picnicking encouraged; snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy for sale. Activities begin at 7, movie begins at dusk. Information: 203-762-5591 or wendy@wiltoncongregational.org.

Summer Concert in the Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Featured will be the band One Bad Oyster. Free, picnicking encouraged. Information: wiltonparksandrec.org or steve.pierce@wiltonct.org.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, Aug. 7, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

New Yorker Shorts, Tuesday, Aug. 8, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of five short stories published in the New Yorker magazine over five consecutive weeks. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Sings, Tuesday Aug. 8, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Singers, including students, are invited to sing the Reformation Cantata and other music by J.S. Bach. No rehearsal. Free, donations welcome. Refreshments. MusiconthehillCT.org.

Farm to You, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in kindergarten and up may meet llamas, alpacas, and sheep. Spinning demonstration. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 10, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to noon it’s The Lego Movie; from 2 to 3:30 Batman Lego Movie will be shown. Free, no registration.

Butterfly Walk, Saturday, Aug. 12, 1 p.m., Keelers Ridge Meadow, Ridgefield Road. Redding lepidopterist Victor DeMasi will discuss the food and habitat needs of butterflies and moths, show his collection, and lead a tour pointing out butterflies and the plants they need to survive. Free, refreshments at the fire station. Long pants and long-sleeved shirts recommended. RSVP: rennipsj@gmail.com to be contacted in case of rescheduling.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, Aug. 14, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

Summer Sings, Tuesday Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Singers, including students, are invited to sing a familiar choral work yet to be determined. No rehearsal. Free, donations welcome. Refreshments. MusiconthehillCT.org.

Peace Rocks!, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Patrons of all ages may drop by and paint river rocks with messages of peace that will then be added to the garden surrounding the library’s Peace Pole. No registration.

Get A Grip on Your Email, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Small business seminar offered by the library, SCORE of Fairfield County and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 17, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to 11:45 it’s Lilo & Stitch; from 2 to 3:45 Moana will be shown. Free, no registration.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, Aug. 21, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

Art Exhibition/Reception, Monday, Aug. 21, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Mary Linnea Vaughan shows her abstract work. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Sings, Tuesday Aug. 22, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Singers, including students, are invited to sing a program of the Best Anthems in the World by Handel, Mendelssohn and others. No rehearsal. Free, donations welcome. Refreshments. MusiconthehillCT.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 24, Wilton Library. Beauty and the Beast will be shown at 10:15 and 2. Free, no registration.

Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair, Sunday, Aug. 27, 10 to 4, 25 Cannon Road. Traditional agricultural fair with baking and crafts contests, 3-D printing demonstration, watermelon eating contest, and more. Rain or shine. Admission: $2 or $1 with a canned good for the Wilton food pantry. Details: cannongrange.org or 203-762-1900.

Celebrating 20 Years of Harry Potter Fundraiser, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 9-3, Wilton Library. Children in grades 3-5 will be sorted into the four houses and attend magical classes and fun activities. Lunch donated by Pinocchio Pizza. Advance registration required in person: $50 per child. Details: 203-762-6336.

Paint it Up!, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. No experience necessary. The library provides canvas, paints, brushes, and a collection of masterpieces to copy or inspire. Adults 18 and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Sings, Tuesday Aug. 29, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Singers, including students, are invited to sing the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré. No rehearsal. Free, donations welcome. Refreshments. MusiconthehillCT.org.

SAT & ACT Practice Tests for high School Students, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10-1, Wilton Library. Administered by C2 Education of Wilton which will give written results and review scores section by section, by appointment. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

WDTC Barbeque, Saturday, Sept. 9, noon-3, Merwin Meadows, Lovers Lane. The Wilton Democratic Town Committee welcomes the community. Speakers to be announced. Admission: $45 until Sept. 6, then $55, $10/students, children under 6 admitted free. Tickets: wiltondems.org or at the door.