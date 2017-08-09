Wilton Bulletin

Firm awards two Wilton graduates

By Wilton Bulletin on August 9, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Jessica Bartels and Justin Sorbo with Reynolds & Rowella manager Gregory Pepin, center, at Wilton High School’s Academic Awards Assembly on May 25.

Jessica Bartels and Justin Sorbo, of Wilton’s 2017 graduating class, were named Strength in Numbers Scholarship winners and received $500 checks from consulting, audit and accounting firm Reynolds & Rowella.

Reynolds & Rowella has been presenting scholarship checks to Wilton High School, Ridgefield High School and New Canaan High School graduates since 2000. To date, the firm has awarded more than $50,000.

Jessica will be attending Hobart & William Smith Colleges in the fall and Justin plans to attend Penn State University.

