Firm awards two Wilton graduates

Jessica Bartels and Justin Sorbo, of Wilton’s 2017 graduating class, were named Strength in Numbers Scholarship winners and received $500 checks from consulting, audit and accounting firm Reynolds & Rowella.

Reynolds & Rowella has been presenting scholarship checks to Wilton High School, Ridgefield High School and New Canaan High School graduates since 2000. To date, the firm has awarded more than $50,000.

Jessica will be attending Hobart & William Smith Colleges in the fall and Justin plans to attend Penn State University.