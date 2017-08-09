Children’s theater registration opens

Registration for Wilton Children’s Theater’s fall and and winter shows is open. These shows are for children entering grades 4-8 in September. The productions this year will be Willy Wonka (Fall 2017) and Oliver! (Winter 2018). Visit wiltonchildrenstheater.org for more information.

Parents may register their children online — forms and payment required by Sept. 1 — or in person Sept. 6 and 7 from 4:30 to 7 at the Middlebrook School cafeteria. In the event of over-enrollment, a lottery will take place on Sept. 7. All children will be notified of their acceptance by noon on Friday, Sept. 8. Children may be registered for one production only.

The 10-week musical theater experience provides children with an opportunity to sing, act and dance under the guidance of a professional staff.

Auditions for the fall production, Willy Wonka, take place Sept. 12, 13, and 15. Rehearsals start Sept. 19. Performance dates are Nov. 17-19.

Auditions for the winter production, Oliver!, take place Dec. 5, 6 and 8. Rehearsals start Jan. 3. Performance dates are March 16-18.