Farmers’ Market tempts with food trucks, bruschetta

It was Mike Moisio’s first visit of the summer to the Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s annual farmers’ market on Route 7, which opened on June 7.

He knew exactly where he was headed as he trotted alongside his two tykes, son Trip and daughter Audrey.

“The lobster rolls are delicious,” Moisio said of the offerings of the Booth Bay Lobsters food truck that parks at the farmer’s market every Wednesday to give Wiltonians and other visitors a taste of coastal Maine.

The big red lobster truck helps pack in the crowds, said Lisa Feistel, owner of Get Loose tea booth at the market.

She sells organic and artisan loose-leaf teas and herbal blends whose proceeds partly help rescue elephants and help stop the ivory trade.

“This is a very good farmers’ market. We get a lot of regulars and the local people are very nice,” Feistel said under a brilliant blue sky without a hint of cloudiness.

The farmers’ market is held on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society and runs Wednesdays from noon to 5, through mid-October.

Products include fresh produce, flowers, fresh cheeses, breads, oils, teas, prepared foods, clothing and jewelry, plus guest vendors to showcase nonprofits like guide dogs from Fidelco and a puppy-kissing booth from Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

The event is in its seventh season, and for the first time there is a corporate sponsor — Bankwell.

Vendors include Ambler Farm, Gazy Brothers, Horseshoe Farm, TJ’s Cookies, Sweet Seidner’s, Beldotti Bakery of Stamford, Bistro Du Soleil, and Wildtree, plus food trucks Chef Jeff’s BBQ and Booth Bay Lobster and surprise findings including Get Loose Tea and Carbon Chocolate.

One of the big draws recently was bruschetta, bread with fresh tomato and mozzarella cheese, dripping with extra virgin olive oil.

“It’s good, isn’t it?” said Giovanni Castano, owner of the Beldotti Bakery of Stamford, which was giving out the samples.

If someone liked what they tasted, they could buy any one of the several kinds of baked artisan breads Castano was selling so they could make some for themselves at home.

“It’s good here, I love it,” Castano said. “I’ve been here since day one. I’m one of the pioneers.”

Not all towns are successful with farmers’ markets. Neighboring Ridgefield had to cancel its annual farmers’ market last year after the event failed to draw enough business. The Weston Farmers’ Market was discontinued in 2015, although it returned this year.

“I think that our success has been attributed to consistent and regular marketing and promotion, a great selection of vendors with high-quality products and the addition of the food trucks, which attracts customers for lunch or to pick up a quick dinner,” said Debra Hanson, executive director of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. “Also, the location kindly provided by the historical society is great because it is high-visibility on the well-traveled Route 7.”