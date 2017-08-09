Woman’s Club awards two scholarships

The Wilton Woman’s Club awarded Julia Robb Memorial Art Scholarships to Daniel Gassel and Catherine Cinguina, of Wilton High School’s 2017 class.

The scholarship was established to remember former Woman’s Club member Julia Robb, who had a special passion for the arts, and to inspire young artists in Wilton to pursue their passions for artistic endeavors. Scholarship winners are selected by a committee that judges students’ art portfolios, looking for a level of mastery in any medium chosen by the student.

Daniel was this year’s first-place winner. He was selected for his “outstanding technical skill in ceramics and overall aesthetic appeal” of the work he submitted, said Woman’s Club member Andrea Bates. Daniel will be attending the University of Connecticut in the fall.

Catherine was this year’s second-place winner. She submitted photography — mostly of local scenes — that she had taken over the past two years. Bates said Catherine’s photography “told a story … with a wonderful cohesiveness.” Catherine will be attending Lewis & Clark College in the fall.

