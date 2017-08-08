Brochure to follow promotional video of town

Some two months since the release of a promotional video highlighting Wilton as “a great town in which to live and do business,” the Wilton Economic Development Commission is following up with a brochure.

The commission aims to enhance the town’s reputation as a community where the quality of life is first choice for residents, businesses and professionals.

“There will be one brochure, entitled a Discovery Guide,” said Vivian Lee-Shiue, commission chairman.

The brochure is not a full answer book, like the one published by The Bulletin, but more of a resource that together with the residential video can highlight what Wilton offers, Lee-Shiue said.

“The brochure will include interactive links to the direct websites of the organization or amenity being described,” she said. “It is intended to capture the reader’s’ interest but not necessarily have all of the answers.”

There will be no commercial element. “We will not be highlighting any businesses, only organizations or amenities,” she said.

Distribution and timing are to be discussed at future meetings of the commission.

As for the video, it is the first in a series, and is geared toward current and prospective residents.

The video runs less than three minutes and may be seen at http://bit.ly/2r22bVM, or by clicking on the Wilton town website, www.wiltonct.org.

It is also available on the Wilton Economic Development Commission Facebook page.

In the video, contributed footage comes from Ambler Farm, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Casa Vida Films with Carrie Klein & Pedro Mata, Drew Gumins, Halstead Real Estate, HAN Network, Lax.com, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Jason Schuler (Awakened Films), Trout Unlimited (Mianus Chapter), William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Wilton Public Schools, and Robert Winsor (CBS Television).

The video was timed to coincide with the peak real estate selling season.

It highlights the town’s many amenities, assets, and strong sense of community, all of which were listed as Wilton’s greatest strengths in the analytical study performed last fall. In the coming months, the Wilton EDC will also be releasing a similar commercial video targeted at prospective businesses and commercial tenants.