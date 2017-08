Uncle Leo’s Not Just Coffee and Donuts of Georgetown, a business on Main Street in Redding, will open its second location this month at 17 Danbury Road, across from Outback Steakhouse, on the Norwalk/Wilton line.

The shop is owned and operated by Wilton resident Leo Spinelli Jr. and his son, Leo Spinelli III. Spinelli is the former co-owner of Spinelli’s Not Just Bagels bakery in Norwalk.