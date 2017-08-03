Senior Center News: Aug. 3

What is home care?

Owner and regional developer of Synergy HomeCare, Jay Kiley, will give an overview of homecare and what is it all about on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 11:30 a.m., in the senior center lounge.

He will answer questions regarding who pays for home care, the difference between non-medical and medical home care, and the difference between an agency and a registry. There will be time for questions.

A free lunch will follow in the café. Registration required: call the senior center at 203-834-6240

Ethical fibbing

Bridges® by EPOCH will soon open a senior living facility for those with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias at 123 Richards Avenue in Norwalk. There is presently a welcome center at 595 Connecticut Avenue.

To familiarize the community with their work, Bridges will host a series called Today’s Education About (T.E.A.). Alicia Seaver, director of memory care, will present the Ethics of Fibbing Thursday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. at the welcome center.

Call Christy Perone at 203-523-0510 to RSVP or inquire about the program.

Studio knitting goes weekly

Due to popular demand, Studio Knitting will take place weekly on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 at the senior center. Gather with other knitters to share patterns, techniques or just a pleasant afternoon. Basic instruction is available. Not a knitter? Bring your own handiwork and enjoy the camaraderie.

Jewelry workshop

Another session of Jewelry Workshop with take place on Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 to noon. There is a $5 drop-in fee per class. Viola Galetta conducts this jewelry-making workshop. No experience is necessary. Enjoy the fun of making your own beaded jewelry. Select materials to match your own style and enjoy the great company.

Coming events

Friday, Aug. 4, 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Aug. 7, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 9:45, BeMoved, with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 1, Studio Knitting; 1:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Wilton Farmer’s Market at the Historical Society; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice at Village Market; 12:45, Bingo.