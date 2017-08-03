Library Lines: Aug. 3

Drawing from experience

Emma Keating, a recent Wilton High School graduate, will be taking pencil to paper to create charming mermaids, fairies, pirates, and spacemen in front of the audience. Her program, Cartoon Drawing Demonstration, is Friday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 4:45. Families will be able to leave with a quick sketch made on the spot. Emma will be studying film at Purchase College this fall. She creates her own animated movies by drawing thousands of individual pictures. These frames add up to make a full story. Her animated short Saving Me has won several awards including: Scholastic Gold Key, Juan Castillo Best Film in Connecticut, and The New Canaan New Age Film Festival Best in Animation. There is no registration or fee.

Short run on short stories

This is the final session of New Yorker Shorts: 5 Weeks of Short Stories from the New Yorker Magazine on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from noon to 1:30, led by Susan Boyar. The group will be reading the story from the previous week’s issue. Copies of the magazine may be found in the Reading Room for in-library use or may be downloaded using the RBDigital app. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; the library will provide beverages. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Coding from scratch

College sophomore Ashley Li is all set to teach kids a fun way to code in a six-day workshop called Scratch Class, alternating Tuesdays and Thursdays over the next three weeks. The class is given on Aug. 8 and 10, Aug. 15 and 17, and Aug. 22 and 24, from 4 to 5, for ages 11 through 13. Scratch is a fun, creative, and visual programming language designed as a stepping stone to more advanced computer programming languages. During this program, students will learn the basics of Scratch programming and create finished Scratch projects. No experience is necessary to enjoy these sessions. Ashley Li is a rising college sophomore who attends Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. At Johns Hopkins, she is studying biomedical engineering. When not studying, Ashley mentors Baltimore middle school students in Science Olympiad and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit dedicated to building homes for those in need. Registration is required for this six-day program.

For the (well-read) bird

Teens will be creating Book Birdhouses on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 10, in this two-day workshop, from 5 to 6:30. Teens and tweens will paint, decoupage and produce one-of-a-kind book birdhouses using classic children’s books for adornment. The kids can give them as gifts or keep their creations for themselves. The program is for students entering grades 6-12. Space is limited so registration is required. The program is supported by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Cancer group meets

To breast cancer survivors, healing, companionship, and encouragement are year-round endeavors and so the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., without taking a summer break. The group is led by Nina Marino, LCSW. Nina was the clinical director for 15 years of the former Breast Cancer Survival Center and is a breast cancer survivor herself. Please email Nina at Cancersurvival2@aol.com with any questions. There is no charge. Registration is highly encouraged.

Animals take over

Children in grades K and up will learn about farm animals in the program, Farm to You — Llamas, Alpacas and Sheep, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 3, in the Brubeck Room. The children will be able to meet and greet llamas, alpacas and sheep and learn how these animals provide fleece and wool for people. There will be a spinning demonstration so kids can see the process of turning fleece and wool into items such as sweaters and blankets. The program is part of the Water, Wind & World summer reading program. Registration is required.

Making the new craze

Teens can learn how to make the latest fad in the Fidget Spinner Design Workshop for Teens on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Teens entering grades 7 through 12 will learn how to use Tinkercad to 3-D design their own spinners. Once their spinners are designed, kids can come back to the library to print them out on the 3-D printer. The library will supply all the materials including the ball bearings and help the kids put them together. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Space is limited therefore registration is required.

The library is closed Sundays through Sept. 3. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.