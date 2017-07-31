Wilton Bulletin

Free support for families with mental illness

By Wilton Bulletin on July 31, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Southwest Connecticut offers free support groups for family and friends of loved ones with mental illness. They provide an intimate, understanding environment in which to share experiences and gain insight from others in similar circumstances. The groups are led by trained facilitators with lived experience.

One of these meets Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple St., CP2 Conference Room. Contact Lucie at 203-855-3530.

Then on  Wednesday, Aug. 2, a Stamford support group will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court, Conference Room B. Contact Barbara at 203-921-8530.

